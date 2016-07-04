Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to incorporate a fridge into a small kitchen

April Kennedy April Kennedy
KITCHEN, Maison du Bonheur Maison du Bonheur Modern kitchen
The one single item that gobbles up the most space in a small kitchen is often the refrigerator. It is also one of the most troublesome items to integrate into a tiny kitchen.

Standard sized refrigerators can be tricky to fit into existing cabinetry, modern refrigerators will often clash with the cabinetry and there is also the issue of the working triangle. When you don't have much space—it can be tricky to create an easy flow between the fridge, sink and oven.

But we have lots of creative and unusual small kitchens here at homify that may help. Some got us thinking in completely new directions while others reminded us of the basics of design. Come with us to explore 9 ways to incorporate a fridge into a small kitchen!

1. A very narrow unit

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

If you are in the building stages and have absolutely no choice about the location for your unit, a very narrow refrigerator might work. It utilises the height of the room and creates that extra little bit of space for the kitchen countertop. Perhaps a kitchen planner might help.

2. A bar fridge behind cabinet doors

KITCHEN, Maison du Bonheur Maison du Bonheur Modern kitchen
Maison du Bonheur

Maison du Bonheur
Maison du Bonheur
Maison du Bonheur

If you are considering a bar fridge, it's often a good choice for a small kitchen. But with such limited space, it's best to keep things streamlined. Just hide it behind cabinet doors for a minimalist look.

3. Linked by colour alone

Loft Turin, Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Industrial style kitchen
Simona Garufi

Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi

This unique kitchen was built in a challenging triangular space. So the fridge has been placed on the opposite wall and linked to the rest of the decor with an awesome, vibrant red paint.

4. Adjacent wall fridge

VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Scandinavian style kitchen
The Room Studio

The Room Studio
The Room Studio
The Room Studio

If you are struggling to create a working triangle, it is best to avoid an awkward placement and put the fridge on an adjacent wall. If you have the means, a retro styled fridge would help make the fridge a stylish part of the living room furniture as well.

5. Teamed with two-toned kitchen cabinets

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Most people in rental homes don't have the option to start changing the cabinetry. But some additional kitchen furniture might be introduced to link the fridge stylistically to the decor. Just check out this awesome little kitchen bar.

6. Aluminium accents

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA MIESZKANIA W HONG KONGU M2-60M, OneByNine OneByNine Minimalist kitchen
OneByNine

OneByNine
OneByNine
OneByNine

Keep it classy and classic with sleek aluminium. Guaranteed to match with any colour scheme, it will also add some futuristic flair to your kitchen. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Built-in cabinetry

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

The space on top of a fridge is a great place for extra storage. Built-in cabinetry is the perfect way to blend it all together and create a seamless, spacious look.

8. Colour co-ordinated with the furniture

Дизайн кухни в современном стиле в ЖК "Панорама", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern kitchen
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

A kitchen table, chair or even a couch could be used to integrate the fridge into the kitchen decor. This is a good approach for those with studio apartments. If your kitchen is a boring old white colour, it's always possible to paint the fridge a fresh colour.

9. The star feature in the kitchen

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

Every item in your small kitchen needs to pull its weight style-wise. So a retro fridge is a great idea. Check out the bright yellow fridge in this small kitchen. It totally defines this small kitchen and adds a lot of pizzazz. It comes to us courtesy of architects Arc-in.

For more small home inspiration, check out 11 innovative loft beds for tiny homes.

5 apartments to copy if you have less than 70m2
If you have any other ideas on integrating a refrigerator into a small kitchen, let us know in the comments field below!

