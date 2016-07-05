Before and after: a dark rental home gleams again

The Japanese prefecture of Owariasahi is dotted with many modern and minimalistic apartments which are rented out to young professionals on the hunt for a convenient and stylish urban lifestyle. And today, we are about to witness the bright and cheerful transformation of one such rental apartment which was initially lying in a dark and dingy state. Prior to the makeover, the interiors of the abode were dull, with dirty and ageing walls, a lack of visual interest, and absence of pleasing textures. But now, thanks to the renovation and restoration experts at Frchis, Works, the apartment is a smart and functional place in which to reside. Let’s take a closer look at the before and after scenarios now…
Darkness engulfed the interior spaces before the renovation, as is evident from this image. The layout lacked openness and the depressing colour of the walls didn’t help to improve matters.
The door of the cramped passage we saw before was done away with, and an expansion took place to let the natural light flood the interiors with ease. The use of pure white on the walls has also enhanced the spaciousness and cheer factor of the area, while the wooden detailing adds visual interest.
The corridors of this residence were boring and unappealing to say the least. For instance, this one sported a neglected look with dull walls and an equally morose ceiling.
A splash of creamy white has now magically transformed the look and feel of the once sad corridor. It looks extremely bright, breathable and the redone wooden flooring adds to the modishness of the space. Don’t miss how sliding wooden doors have replaced the traditional doors for a more sleek and streamlined appearance.
A pale blue tiled wall, uninspiring white cabinetry, dirty walls and a dreary floor made the kitchen appear anything but a pleasure nook for cooking yummy meals. The wood and glass door, though reminiscent of traditional Japanese designs, looked dated. A new lease of life was desperately needed for the kitchen.
A dark wooden false ceiling and a shaded wooden floor in a different tone has now perked up the kitchen scenario significantly. The counter is a compact, stylish and sleek affair and is brightly illuminated for a cheery feel. Simple shelves have been stacked in a column on the right side to cater to storage needs, and a white sliding door has replaced the original old-fashioned wood and glass screen.
This traditionally-designed room completely lacked charm and finesse, owing to the drab dated partitions and a boring floor. But it was spacious and had potential.
The new wooden flooring has really raised the style quotient to a whole new level! The walls and partitions are all white now, and lend a look of fashionable minimalism. Oodles of sunlight infiltrate the room and fill it with simple happiness.
So we hope you enjoyed the renovation of this conventional yet stylishly contemporary Japanese apartment as much as we did. A few structural tweaks and a change of textures took the home from drab to fab!