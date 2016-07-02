An Asian home with a classic touch

This modern Asian home has a streamlined modern feel and timeless appeal. It was built in the Korean countryside and the entire house has been designed to make the most of the views. But it's the small, classic elements that really make it feel like a family home.

The two-level home covers a full 130m2 and was constructed with a lightweight wood frame, brick and concrete siding. It has hardwood floors, two separate porches and an outdoor deck. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of Korean architects SungYung Housing. Come with us on a photo tour for more details! There's plenty here to inspire the owner builder…