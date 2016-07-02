Nightmare to dream home: a Korean apartment transformed

As we were exploring the bustling and metropolitan city of Seongnam in South Korea, we came across this bright and chic apartment which was once a dark, dreary and cluttered nightmare. It was spacious and came with an airy balcony, but the design and decor were utterly tasteless. The walls were old and filthy, and the floors were in a sorry state. The abode had a neglected and shabby appearance which was unfortunately enhanced by the presence of too many unnecessary items in the kitchen.
But now, owing to the imaginative rendering by Light & Salt Design, a group of designers and interior decorators, this home is a lively and aesthetically pleasing living space. The introduction of happy hues, visually enticing materials and inspired lighting has truly worked wonders!
The light filtering in through the spacious balcony and the large windows couldn’t make up for the lack of aesthetic accents in the apartment. The walls stood stained with time, and the artificial lighting was insufficient and depressing.
Previously, the clutter in the kitchen was overpowering, with a small table which stood drowning in miscellaneous objects. Bags and packets took up the space under the table, which was an eyesore in itself. Even the walls weren’t spared!
The abundance of pure white interspersed with light wooden hues has now made the kitchen a stunning place for tossing together happy meals. There are ample cabinets and shelves for storing all kitchen essentials and odds and ends. The counters are completely free from clutter, neat and flaunt a streamlined appeal. The glossy cabinets and the chrome appliances shine under the influence of the array of powerful focused lights on the ceiling.
Prior to the revamp, a sweeping view of the kitchen, bathroom and the compact balcony was a horror show. The lights did almost nothing to dispel the darkness, while the bland tiles of the kitchen and bathroom paired up with the drab walls to create an uninviting appearance.
The brilliantly lit hall and kitchen now lead to swanky passages which are bright and cheery. The kitchen island and its adjoining wall of shelves demarcate the bathroom from the rooms and balcony on the right. Vibrant and earthy tiles now line the inside of the bathroom for a smart and contemporary look.
Finally, here is a look at the revamped interiors of the residence, which celebrate the subtle beauty of neutral hues and the warmth of wood. The layout is simple, extremely functional and the different zones don’t get in the way of each other. By bringing in new textures and lending a more modern finish to the home, an exemplary renovation has been achieved.
Inspired by the simple but creative makeover of this compact but airy apartment? Feel free to incorporate the ideas you loved into your own renovation project! Or take a look through another before & after story for more inspiration: New heights: a rooftop apartment gets a Zen makeover.