Nightmare to dream home: a Korean apartment transformed

As we were exploring the bustling and metropolitan city of Seongnam in South Korea, we came across this bright and chic apartment which was once a dark, dreary and cluttered nightmare. It was spacious and came with an airy balcony, but the design and decor were utterly tasteless. The walls were old and filthy, and the floors were in a sorry state. The abode had a neglected and shabby appearance which was unfortunately enhanced by the presence of too many unnecessary items in the kitchen.

But now, owing to the imaginative rendering by Light & Salt Design, a group of designers and interior decorators, this home is a lively and aesthetically pleasing living space. The introduction of happy hues, visually enticing materials and inspired lighting has truly worked wonders!