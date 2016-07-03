Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 simple ideas for small bathrooms

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Small bathrooms are perhaps the most challenging decorating projects to tackle. We often have to work around the original fittings or piping and some of us don't have the means to make permanent changes. But working with such a small space means that a few clever changes can have an incredibly powerful effect on the bathroom decor!

So whether you want you bathroom to appear bigger, sleeker or just that bit more luxurious, we have lots of ideas to get you started. As usual, we have tried to include examples that will work for different budgets and styles. Come with us to explore 10 simple ideas for small bathrooms!

1. Remove barriers to create a bright open feel

BIDDULPH MANSIONS, MAIDA VALE, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Modern bathroom Grey
Ardesia Design

BIDDULPH MANSIONS, MAIDA VALE

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

When you're working with a small bathroom, the last thing you want to worry about are visual barriers and internal walls. Consider the difference between a more traditional heavily tiled up bathroom and something like this. The bathroom has a barrier-free aesthetic. The shower screen is transparent and the raw concrete walls, seamless built in storage and fittings give the bathroom a raw, industrial quality.

2. Give the small features a spa-like finish

Urban Chic per Karol, Vegni Design Vegni Design BathroomShelves
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Everything in your small bathroom should pull its weight in decorating terms. Just look at these wooden open shelves. They have warm inset lights that give the bathroom a spa-like finish.

3. Focus on the bathtub or a single feature

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

A key element in any good design is focus. So focus the design on a key feature like a bathtub or a lovely wall. Accent lights, colour and houseplants are a few good items in your arsenal.

4. Keep it simple and sleek

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small room can feel crowded very easily. So it's best to keep the design it simple and sleek. Minimalist furnishings often create unbroken lines of sight that allow the eye to continue moving around the space uninterrupted. This simple grey bathroom is a good example of how this can be done well.

5. Use the fittings to make a splash

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason BathroomBathtubs & showers
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

The fittings are a big part of the decor, so they can be used to make a design statement. The copper shower-head and towel rack in this bathroom really stand out because they complement the green tiling so beautifully.

6. Creative wall storage

Kinderbad Pastel, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

It's all too easy to default to standard bathroom fittings, but the bathroom walls are a fabulous place to explore more adventurous storage options. Perhaps a storage box like this might work.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Accentuate the upper wall space

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern bathroom
HYLA Architects

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

In many bathrooms, the upper wall space is often left unused. While these areas may be impractical for storage, they can be used in a decorative sense. Consider the expansive feel of this natural bathroom by Hyla Architects. The tall bathroom mirror and wooden window direct our attention towards the upper part of the room. This adds a sense of abundance and spaciousness to the bathroom.

8. Incorporate the washing machine into the vanity

Modello HOPE, RAB ARREDO BAGNO RAB ARREDO BAGNO BathroomStorage
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

Many small bathrooms also play host to the washing machine. A built in cabinet like this is great because it gives the bathroom a more seamless, cohesive look. It also turns the top of the washing machine into extra bench space.

9. Fake a window

KOHLER , Gama Elite Gama Elite BathroomBathtubs & showers
Gama Elite

Gama Elite
Gama Elite
Gama Elite

Small bathrooms are often windowless or lacking in light. A good wall mirror can combat these problems in multiple ways. If you have a window or glass door, the mirror could be placed on the opposite wall to reflect light. A good mirror could also be placed to reflect artificial lights and create the illusion of more light. But our favourite solution is to install a large mirror set inside a window frame like this.

10. Built up around the doorway

Une salle de bains à l'ambiance masculine, Am by Annie Mazuy Am by Annie Mazuy BathroomStorage
Am by Annie Mazuy

Am by Annie Mazuy
Am by Annie Mazuy
Am by Annie Mazuy

If you are lacking storage space, the area above and around the bathroom doorway might be turned into a storage area. Just check out this great little bathroom for inspiration.

Some of the most underused spaces on our homes are corners. Here are a few ideas to get that sorted! 9 creative ways to decorate corners in your home.

9 ways to live big in a small space
Which of the small bathroom ideas here is your favourite? Let us know in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks