5 apartments to copy if you have less than 70m2

Living in Hong Kong often means sacrificing domestic space. Square metres come at a premium, and for most of us, we reside in rather compact apartments. However, just because your home is small, doesn’t mean it can’t be highly functional, efficient, practical and stylish.

Today on homify we are taking a peek inside a few impressive dwellings that feature a floor plan less than 70 square metres. These interiors are balanced, comfortable, clean and sophisticated. They are stylish, and feature unique designs that are sure to impress and inspire. If you live in a compact abode, and are considering a makeover or refresh for your home, read on below and update your dwelling with confidence!