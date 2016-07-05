11 ways to brighten up a windowless bathroom

Living in an apartment can often mean windows are placed in difficult or unfavourable positions. This often rings particularly true in the bathroom, which is sometimes void of a window completely. These spaces sometimes feel dull, uninteresting and extremely uninviting. Luckily there is solution. We’ve gathered 11 examples of windowless spaces, and will be chatting about ways you can improve your room easily and efficiently.

If you need a little inspiration, or would simply like to take a peek inside a few gorgeously designed bathrooms, check out the images below!