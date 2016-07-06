Your browser is out-of-date.

10 dark interiors which work surprisingly well

press profile homify
JACOB, Grange México
When revitalising an interior, our go-to hues are often light, neutral and muted tones. However, decorating with dark colours can provide a depth and intensity, not often achieved with these lighter options. Dark interiors are bold, they are dramatic, and they are fabulously stylish! Moreover, you can easily impart contrast in your space with a dark colour or hue, highlight other elements in the room, or focus on architectural features in your space.

Be brave, decorate on the dark side, and employ a range of interesting shadowy hues that are sure to give your space personality, individuality and a unique touch. Read on below to learn more!

1. Don't be afraid of a dark wall hue

JACOB, Grange México
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

This room is stylish, chic and unbelievably eye-catching thanks to its dark charcoal wall hue. One of the first things to remember is that dark colours will create an attention-grabbing aesthetic, which is trendy, timeless and terrific!

2. Create contrast

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use dark hues to create contrast within your domestic living zones. This example shows a beautiful two-tone kitchen that emphasises its bright yellow joinery using dark charcoal cabinetry. 

3. Pair your dark hue with art

Casa Marjory Basano para Casa de Valentina, Julia Ribeiro Fotografia
Julia Ribeiro Fotografia

Julia Ribeiro Fotografia
Julia Ribeiro Fotografia
Julia Ribeiro Fotografia

Mix up your room's decoration and style by implementing a gallery or salon style wall of art. This will break up the dark tones and shades, creating a softer ambience and atmosphere. 

4. Think outside the box

Casa Alessandra, Studio Carlo Dal Bianco
Studio Carlo Dal Bianco

Studio Carlo Dal Bianco
Studio Carlo Dal Bianco
Studio Carlo Dal Bianco

Why settle for standard hues, when you can think a little outside the box and impart a radically unique or original tone. These days there exists a range of different options, from green chalkboard paint, to dark magenta tones. Head to your local paint boutique and pick something individual to suit your personality!

5. Work with a theme

Render, asf
asf

Render

asf
asf
asf

Employing dark tones can be a tricky task, but working with a theme can make the challenge far easier. Look at what you are trying to achieve, and go from there. Is your room industrial-esque, or traditional chic? Ask some questions about your desired aesthetic, and design your dark interior spaces with confidence. 

6. Forget your white ceiling

First Floor - A Beautiful Apartment in London by The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

First Floor—A Beautiful Apartment in London by The Wood Galleries

The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

White ceilings are no longer a necessity when designing your home. Look at different options, and get inspired by this dark timber-clad example that baulks the trend of tedious white ceilings. 

7. Create romance

Ultra gloss chocolate bedroom suite
Urban Myth

Ultra gloss chocolate bedroom suite

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Dark hues and colours are wonderful at creating romance within an interior space. This is especially relevant within the bedroom, where dark wall tones, bed linen and furniture can evoke a sumptuous and opulent aura. 

8. Choose a dark kitchen

Martin Kitchen
Excelsior Kitchens Limited

Martin Kitchen

Excelsior Kitchens Limited
Excelsior Kitchens Limited
Excelsior Kitchens Limited

Dark kitchens have long been a popular choice for traditional as well as contemporary kitchens. Look at different colours, veneers and laminates, to add contrast and style within your home. 

If you need assistance with your kitchen design, chat to a kitchen planner to ensure you get the right advice!

9. Incorporate feature walls

D&S Altaş Home, yücel partners
yücel partners

yücel partners
yücel partners
yücel partners

Are you looking to add a hint of darkness or shadowy colour to your space, without painting the entire room? Perhaps consider a feature wall that will impart an eye-catching feature, while still retaining the brightness of light interior walls. 

10. Employ dark furniture

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, our Ideabook wouldn't be complete without a mention of dark furniture. An easy way to implement dark colours without having to re-paint or re-decorate, furniture can be added and removed easily, contributing to an on-trend and effortlessly chic space. 

What did you think of those dark interior designs? If you would like to see some more fabulous homes, check out: 10 ideas for perfect pallet furniture

11 ways to brighten up a windowless bathroom
Which shadowy or dark colour is your favourite go-to hue? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

