10 dark interiors which work surprisingly well

When revitalising an interior, our go-to hues are often light, neutral and muted tones. However, decorating with dark colours can provide a depth and intensity, not often achieved with these lighter options. Dark interiors are bold, they are dramatic, and they are fabulously stylish! Moreover, you can easily impart contrast in your space with a dark colour or hue, highlight other elements in the room, or focus on architectural features in your space.
Be brave, decorate on the dark side, and employ a range of interesting shadowy hues that are sure to give your space personality, individuality and a unique touch. Read on below to learn more!
This room is stylish, chic and unbelievably eye-catching thanks to its dark charcoal wall hue. One of the first things to remember is that dark colours will create an attention-grabbing aesthetic, which is trendy, timeless and terrific!
Use dark hues to create contrast within your domestic living zones. This example shows a beautiful two-tone kitchen that emphasises its bright yellow joinery using dark charcoal cabinetry.
Mix up your room's decoration and style by implementing a gallery or salon style wall of art. This will break up the dark tones and shades, creating a softer ambience and atmosphere.
Why settle for standard hues, when you can think a little outside the box and impart a radically unique or original tone. These days there exists a range of different options, from green chalkboard paint, to dark magenta tones. Head to your local paint boutique and pick something individual to suit your personality!
Employing dark tones can be a tricky task, but working with a theme can make the challenge far easier. Look at what you are trying to achieve, and go from there. Is your room industrial-esque, or traditional chic? Ask some questions about your desired aesthetic, and design your dark interior spaces with confidence.
White ceilings are no longer a necessity when designing your home. Look at different options, and get inspired by this dark timber-clad example that baulks the trend of tedious white ceilings.
Dark hues and colours are wonderful at creating romance within an interior space. This is especially relevant within the bedroom, where dark wall tones, bed linen and furniture can evoke a sumptuous and opulent aura.
Dark kitchens have long been a popular choice for traditional as well as contemporary kitchens. Look at different colours, veneers and laminates, to add contrast and style within your home.
If you need assistance with your kitchen design, chat to a kitchen planner to ensure you get the right advice!
Are you looking to add a hint of darkness or shadowy colour to your space, without painting the entire room? Perhaps consider a feature wall that will impart an eye-catching feature, while still retaining the brightness of light interior walls.
Finally, our Ideabook wouldn't be complete without a mention of dark furniture. An easy way to implement dark colours without having to re-paint or re-decorate, furniture can be added and removed easily, contributing to an on-trend and effortlessly chic space.
