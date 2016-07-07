Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 furniture essentials for a small home

press profile homify press profile homify
Home Decor, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK KitchenKitchen utensils
Loading admin actions …

Living in Hong Kong means learning to function in small and compact living spaces. However, the right furnishings can make all the difference between your dwelling feeling constrained or comfortable. But where does one start when attempting to choose the correct pieces of domestic furniture? To get you on your way, we’ve assembled 10 indispensable pieces that we believe are fundamental for a well-designed tiny abode.

If you are moving into your home for the first time, or simply looking to redecorate your residence, check out the following examples below, and refresh, renovate or rejuvenate your home with style!

1. A bed with storage

WOOD COLLECTION, OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist BedroomBeds & headboards
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist

WOOD COLLECTION

OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist

One of the best apartment and space-saving inventions we have seen are beds with built in storage. Forget about wasting that previous space, these pieces will keep you home tidy and well organised. An absolute must-have for small homes!

If you need extra assistance choosing furniture for your compact home, chat to an interior designer and ensure you design your abode with panache and style.

2. Illuminated mirror

Badmöbel, Lionidas Design GmbH Lionidas Design GmbH BathroomMirrors
Lionidas Design GmbH

Lionidas Design GmbH
Lionidas Design GmbH
Lionidas Design GmbH

If you live in a small home, you are going to want to ensure it is bright and welcoming. And what is best way to do this? Lighting in each room is crucial to the success of your dwelling, and this illuminated bathroom mirror is just one example of smart, bright and exciting design. 

3. Balcony grill

Accesorios para terrazas y jardínes, Icool Icool Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Icool

Icool
Icool
Icool

A grill is the ultimate in fun entertaining! However, living in a compact abode often means you have limited outdoor space. This balcony grill is your solution, offering a fabulous way to cook up a storm, and gather your friends for a day in the sun. 

4. Art, art and more art

Suite Candy Colors, Jean Felix Arquitetura Jean Felix Arquitetura ArtworkPictures & paintings
Jean Felix Arquitetura

Jean Felix Arquitetura
Jean Felix Arquitetura
Jean Felix Arquitetura

Just because you live in a minute home, doesn't mean you can't personalise it to look fabulously individual. Gather your favourite artworks and hang them on the wall to create an intriguing and exciting space.

5. Entrance storage

Как декорировать маленькие прихожие?, ООО "Сфера" ООО 'Сфера' Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
ООО <q>Сфера</q>

ООО "Сфера"
ООО <q>Сфера</q>
ООО "Сфера"

The entrance to your small home is the first thing people will see when visiting, so it is essential you create a clean and welcoming aesthetic. Employ storage to hold coats, shoes and other accessories, while keeping everything neatly contained and orderly. 

6. Folding chairs

Folding Chair Fläpps – Criss Cross Red AMBIVALENZ Dining roomChairs & benches Plywood Multicolored
AMBIVALENZ

Folding Chair Fläpps – Criss Cross Red

AMBIVALENZ
AMBIVALENZ
AMBIVALENZ

Folding chairs are perfect for those times when you expect guests but don't have enough space for large chairs in your home. Keep a range of folding chairs stashed away for emergencies or unannounced friends or family

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Kitchen and dining serving instruments

Home Decor, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK KitchenKitchen utensils
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

Home Decor

EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

Just because your home is small, doesn't mean you can't host friends and family stylishly and impressively. Deck out your kitchen with a range of neat serving platters, timber boards, and other tableware to create a fabulously interesting and unique home.

8. A feature armchair

OLABELLA // RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, Escapefromsofa Escapefromsofa Living roomStools & chairs
Escapefromsofa

Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa

Every home needs just one item of impressive style, and a feature armchair is your ticket to domestic design bliss. Look for pieces that are retro, funky, or traditionally stylish to impart a sense of fashion and trendiness to your room. 

9. Foldable workspace

Birdie Mounted Desk homify Office spaces & stores
homify

Birdie Mounted Desk

homify
homify
homify

A home office can revolutionise the way you work within your dwelling. However, living in a compact apartment or house means a workspace is generally a luxury not afforded to the space-poor. However, there is a solution, this foldable example is wonderfully neat, tidy and would suit any small or compact abode.

10. A wine fridge

Apartamento Bela Vista 2, Mundstock Arquitetura Mundstock Arquitetura Modern wine cellar
Mundstock Arquitetura

Mundstock Arquitetura
Mundstock Arquitetura
Mundstock Arquitetura

Finally, and most importantly, a small home needs a space to adequately keep a wine collection. Invest in a wine fridge to store your cherished bottles of red and white, keeping them handy and ready to go for any guests that come to visit.

We hope we've provided you with a few handy hints and terrific furniture tips! If you would like to some more domestic inspiration, check out: 5 simple ways to declutter your home.

A modern garden home with a breathtaking feature
What can't you live without in your compact home? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks