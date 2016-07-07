10 furniture essentials for a small home

Living in Hong Kong means learning to function in small and compact living spaces. However, the right furnishings can make all the difference between your dwelling feeling constrained or comfortable. But where does one start when attempting to choose the correct pieces of domestic furniture? To get you on your way, we’ve assembled 10 indispensable pieces that we believe are fundamental for a well-designed tiny abode.

If you are moving into your home for the first time, or simply looking to redecorate your residence, check out the following examples below, and refresh, renovate or rejuvenate your home with style!