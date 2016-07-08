10 beautifully designed family homes

A well-designed family home requires a few essentials. Firstly, it needs to have an open-plan layout to provide space for socialisation and movement. The layout should be set up with bedrooms clustered in one area of the residence, while living quarters should be easily accessed and cohesive. Secondly, it should be well illuminated, with a focus on natural light, promoting healthy living conditions for its occupants. And finally, a family home should boast an outdoor area or balcony where children can play and adults can relax.
Does this sound a little too good to be true? It doesn’t have to be! Here at homify we love flawless, reliable and smart design. No matter whether you reside in a compact family apartment, or a large and luxurious villa, we’ve collated 10 perfectly designed homes, which are sure to produce a little aspirational envy. Get ready to start dreaming, and check out our collection below!
The first house we are taking a look at boasts an impressive façade, as well as sleek, chic and unique architectural detailing. The entrance is particularly bold and eye-catching, with plenty of open outdoor space for children to play, or for adults to socialise.
One crucial design element of familial and domestic success is the ability to create a space that can be shared by the entire household.
This room is just that! The large open plan kitchen and informal dining ensures individuals are able to comfortably gather and socialise with each together, while the interior is designed in a luxurious and welcoming tone.
Next up we enter a gorgeous family dwelling that includes a personalised light fitting with photographs of each household member. The room is bright and well illuminated, while also appearing sleek and contemporary.
If you need extra assistance designing your family home, chat to an architect and get the right advice!
Is there anything better than gathering in a cosy space with family after a long and stressful day? This apartment creates a gorgeously alluring ambience with its soft furnishings and family friendly aesthetic.
A house that can literally change and alter to suit a family, this dwelling features movable walls that help create an open and inviting atmosphere.
An important consideration in family friendly homes is that they need to accommodate a range of different ages. In the example above, the house is replete with a range of soft and comfy spaces to sit, as well as entertaining for the whole family.
This list wouldn't be complete without a peek inside a gorgeously large and open abode. Here the interior has been designed with soft surfaces, which would suit a young family, while the interior furniture is also fairly chic and contemporary, imparting a timeless sense of style.
Looking for a way to spend a warm weekend with your family? Look no further than this incredible house that comes replete with a large turquoise swimming pool!
Keeping things minimal is often a good way to ensure your home remains stylish, as well as family friendly. Here surfaces are easy to clean, and the interior design is low maintenance; perfect for a young, growing, or multi-generational family.
For our last home, we are taking a quick gander inside a gorgeous yet compact abode. Generally not considered family friendly, this small dwelling contains everything one might need to raise a healthy and happy household.
Want to see more? Check out another Ideabook here: A slender home of Japanese innovation