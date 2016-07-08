Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 beautifully designed family homes

press profile homify press profile homify
40 Fotos de uma casa brutal _ Quinta do Arnado, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
Loading admin actions …

A well-designed family home requires a few essentials. Firstly, it needs to have an open-plan layout to provide space for socialisation and movement. The layout should be set up with bedrooms clustered in one area of the residence, while living quarters should be easily accessed and cohesive. Secondly, it should be well illuminated, with a focus on natural light, promoting healthy living conditions for its occupants. And finally, a family home should boast an outdoor area or balcony where children can play and adults can relax.

Does this sound a little too good to be true? It doesn’t have to be! Here at homify we love flawless, reliable and smart design. No matter whether you reside in a compact family apartment, or a large and luxurious villa, we’ve collated 10 perfectly designed homes, which are sure to produce a little aspirational envy. Get ready to start dreaming, and check out our collection below!

1. Modern, impressive and luxurious

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist houses
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

The first house we are taking a look at boasts an impressive façade, as well as sleek, chic and unique architectural detailing. The entrance is particularly bold and eye-catching, with plenty of open outdoor space for children to play, or for adults to socialise. 

2. Room for the whole family

Luxurious Tropical Home, ANSANA ANSANA Tropical style living room
ANSANA

ANSANA
ANSANA
ANSANA

One crucial design element of familial and domestic success is the ability to create a space that can be shared by the entire household. 

This room is just that! The large open plan kitchen and informal dining ensures individuals are able to comfortably gather and socialise with each together, while the interior is designed in a luxurious and welcoming tone. 

3. Personalised and open plan

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Living room Table,Furniture,Property,Couch,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Grey,Floor
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Harbour Green

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Next up we enter a gorgeous family dwelling that includes a personalised light fitting with photographs of each household member. The room is bright and well illuminated, while also appearing sleek and contemporary.

If you need extra assistance designing your family home, chat to an architect and get the right advice!

4. A cosy space to gather

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Is there anything better than gathering in a cosy space with family after a long and stressful day? This apartment creates a gorgeously alluring ambience with its soft furnishings and family friendly aesthetic. 

5. The house with moveable walls

Piso Viroc, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern living room
Castroferro Arquitectos

Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos

A house that can literally change and alter to suit a family, this dwelling features movable walls that help create an open and inviting atmosphere. 

6. Suitable for all ages

新町の家, 株式会社タバタ設計 株式会社タバタ設計 Asian style living room
株式会社タバタ設計

株式会社タバタ設計
株式会社タバタ設計
株式会社タバタ設計

An important consideration in family friendly homes is that they need to accommodate a range of different ages. In the example above, the house is replete with a range of soft and comfy spaces to sit, as well as entertaining for the whole family. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Opulent, large and sumptuous

40 Fotos de uma casa brutal _ Quinta do Arnado, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

This list wouldn't be complete without a peek inside a gorgeously large and open abode. Here the interior has been designed with soft surfaces, which would suit a young family, while the interior furniture is also fairly chic and contemporary, imparting a timeless sense of style. 

8. The right way to spend your weekend

Casa Riviera, Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design Modern pool
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Looking for a way to spend a warm weekend with your family? Look no further than this incredible house that comes replete with a large turquoise swimming pool!

9. Japanese minimalism

LINK HOUSE, 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 Minimalist living room Plywood
松岡健治一級建築士事務所

松岡健治一級建築士事務所
松岡健治一級建築士事務所
松岡健治一級建築士事務所

Keeping things minimal is often a good way to ensure your home remains stylish, as well as family friendly. Here surfaces are easy to clean, and the interior design is low maintenance; perfect for a young, growing, or multi-generational family.

10. Compact and cheerful

The house which grows up with kids, AIDAHO Inc. AIDAHO Inc. Eclectic style living room Yellow
AIDAHO Inc.

AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.

For our last home, we are taking a quick gander inside a gorgeous yet compact abode. Generally not considered family friendly, this small dwelling contains everything one might need to raise a healthy and happy household. 

Want to see more? Check out another Ideabook here: A slender home of Japanese innovation

Ghastly to glossy: a compact home gets a shiny new look
Which residence is your favourite? Chat to our homify community by leaving a comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks