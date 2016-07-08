10 beautifully designed family homes

A well-designed family home requires a few essentials. Firstly, it needs to have an open-plan layout to provide space for socialisation and movement. The layout should be set up with bedrooms clustered in one area of the residence, while living quarters should be easily accessed and cohesive. Secondly, it should be well illuminated, with a focus on natural light, promoting healthy living conditions for its occupants. And finally, a family home should boast an outdoor area or balcony where children can play and adults can relax.

Does this sound a little too good to be true? It doesn’t have to be! Here at homify we love flawless, reliable and smart design. No matter whether you reside in a compact family apartment, or a large and luxurious villa, we’ve collated 10 perfectly designed homes, which are sure to produce a little aspirational envy. Get ready to start dreaming, and check out our collection below!