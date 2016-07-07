Passé to pristine: a Parisian apartment gets a refresh

This simple but comfy bedroom comes with a quintessential Parisian window, leading you to an artistic and quaint balcony. The generous dimensions of the window ensure that the room gets flooded with sunlight during the day. And the wall-mounted TV unit saves precious floor space in this compact room.

So you see how sometimes major changes are the need of the hour when you want to give your old home a brand new look. This apartment, for instance, does away with all dated accents, and ushers in ultramodern touches for an impact which stuns the modern homeowner. Here is another before & after story to keep you inspired: Let the light in: a Japanese apartment transformed.