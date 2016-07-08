9 incredible shower boxes for your bathroom!

Planning a new bathroom? If you have a small home, an amazing shower room is a fabulous idea. By installing a shower enclosure instead of a standard bathtub, you save a whole lot of space and add a lot of style. Shower rooms used to be the domain of glitzy homes in the past. This is because the stripped down design is a bespoke fit and gives the bathroom a minimalist, luxurious appeal. But shower rooms and wet rooms have become increasingly popular in ordinary homes as well. They make the most of every little bit of space and can add a lot of value to your home. So what are you waiting for? Let's get started with a little inspiration! Welcome to 9 amazing shower rooms. They might even inspire you to go one step further and create an entire wet room…
A great bathroom isn't just functional it's also inspiring as well. One of the main ways to add decorative appeal is through creative tiling. The very beauty of shower rooms is that they are minimalist, so you don't want to add a lot of fussy detailing. In this regard, statement bathroom tiles can really work for you. This bathroom has a very minimalist, pared back look until we come to the shower room. All we can say is wow!
This minimalist shower sits somewhere on the spectrum between a shower room and a full-blown wet room. But this bathroom has a transparent shower screen that gives this bathroom a chic, modern look. Note the slightly raised floor. This is an important element that will help contain water spillage.
3. If you want a private shower room, a smoky black shower screen is an excellent choice. The black glass gives the bathroom a contemporary, glossy look. It also adds that smidgen of privacy.
Nothing quite makes your bathroom feel luxurious like Zen-inspired decor. Natural elements are a big part of Zen interiors, so we love the wooden floor in this shower room. The widely-spaced wooden panels offer several benefits. They raise the floor, direct water to the drainage and infuse the bathroom with a naturally fresh, spa-like feel. Wood is also generally comfortable to stand on.
The walls could even turn into a decorative feature in their own right. Check out the black framed glass panels in this shower room. They work beautifully in this Victorian-style bathroom. Note the lovely little sitting bench inside.
Shower rooms aren't just for small homes. If you have a lot of floor space, you might team it with a large bathtub. In this luxurious bathroom, floor-to-ceiling glass walls allow light to flow seamlessly throughout the room as well. This interior comes to us courtesy of architects W.D.A.
There's no need to limit yourself to one type of shower screen. Perhaps you could install a combination of frosted and transparent glass panels. This free-standing shower room has privacy. But the frosted glass also allowed the designers to place it right in the middle of the bedroom. Water containment is obviously a key consideration with such a design, so an interior like this highlights just how important it is to consult a bathroom designer when planning a shower room.
Light is a huge consideration in the shower room. Natural light is optimal and you might consider a high-set window as seen in this grey bathroom. Don't forget the shower jets or body jets on the wall!
If you have fallen in love with the process of stripping your bathroom down to the basics, this awesome shower room or wet room might appeal. It has a low barrier wall and not much else!
Now if this ideabook has got you inspired to start a bathroom makeover, 10 simple ideas for small bathrooms might appeal.