The simple family home with a surprise interior

This unusual family home has a simple, modern exterior that would blend easily into most chic suburbs. The colour scheme is based on a cool grey colour palette, the L-shaped facade is very common and the peaked roof has a classic appeal. But the interior is decidedly different.

Many of us have rather idiosyncratic tastes that we're not so comfortable sharing with the outside world. So if you are one of these types, this residence might be the perfect new home! It has a double garage, covered porch and a combined kitchen and dining room. It is also modestly scaled at 130m2 and designed to be energy efficient. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of Polish architects Archipelag. Let's go on a photo tour to check out that surprise interior…