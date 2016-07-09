9 delightful design ideas for compact living rooms

A favourite family hangout, the living room is unquestionably the central hub of one’s home. However, not all dwellings are blessed with large, luxurious or spacious areas in which to relax, play or unwind. Residing in such a large and bustling city such as Hong Kong often means living areas are cramped, cloistered or cosy. However, just because your living room is cramped, doesn’t mean it can’t work as a functional, and enjoyable area of your abode.

To pay tribute to these condensed living quarters, we are taking a peek at 9 neat design tips and tricks to boost your dwelling’s atmosphere, ambience and aesthetic. Read on below, and update your compact lounge space with confidence, inspiration and determination!