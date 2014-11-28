Traditional Asian inspiration for the living room

Asian-inspired decor has been a mainstay of European and North American interior design for as long as cross-continental travel has been affordable. But in Hong Kong, the degree to which Asian influence manifests itself in home design varies hugely from home to home. It’s true that you could stand in many living rooms in Hong Kong and have no idea you were in Asia. On the other hand, many people do embrace traditional Asian design fully in their homes. This ideabook explores the different subtle and not-so-subtle ways that influences from different parts of Asia can be incorporated into the home.
This designer has gone all out in bringing Asia into the living room. Autumn leaf colour palette: check. Rich silk upholstery: check. Hanging oriental lampshade: check. Bonsai tree: check. The overall effect is very indulgent, very lavish. The absence of natural light and the warm orange glow of the lanterns creates a sense of warmth and secrecy, like this is a secret room of wonders hidden away from the rest of the world.
Looking from the other side we can better see the beautiful lamps, which are probably the strongest feature of this room.
This wallpaper, printed with traditional scenes of people going about rural life, is a true work of art. Its red and orange hues are just right for its pattern. This is a wallpaper that could be used either as a statement in any room, or used as one element of a fully room fully influenced by traditional Asian decor, as seen here. Each of the pieces we can see here is as stunning as the wallpaper, and works in harmony with each other aspect of the room to create a very brave look.
This luxurious silver screen provides a truly decadent backdrop to this room, immediately creating a sense of wealth and luxury. The true beauty of this design, however, lies not in its showiness but in its more subtle elements – specifically in the delicate and fine pattern of foliage and branches that adorns its surface.
Sometimes the simplicity of a straight line makes the strongest statement of all. This is clearly demonstrated by much Japanese, and to some extent also Chinese, design, where wall panels are left blank to let the beauty of their structure speak for itself. Here, the perfect flowers – understated and elegant – have been chosen as complements to the Asian-influenced room. Note how the areas where the flowers sit have been intentionally designed to show off something beautiful, with soft lighting gently illuminating the flowers from above, where the light source is discreetly concealed.
This union between a brand-new TV and a very, very vintage-style chest is definitely a great one. The many intricate details of the chest’s design help mitigate the soulless sense of bland newness that often makes electronics the bane of interior designers’ lives. The aged finish to the chest’s sides provides a great colour contrast to the rich red colour of the top and interior, and the unusual front opening adds further interest, too.
All the furniture seen here is gorgeous and undeniably very Asian in its influence; and yet where some of the other rooms we have seen have gone for a bold colour palette, this one has gone muted. The result is something a lot gentler, more welcoming and less in-your-face in its theme than many other designs.