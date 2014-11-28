Traditional Asian inspiration for the living room

This wallpaper, printed with traditional scenes of people going about rural life, is a true work of art. Its red and orange hues are just right for its pattern. This is a wallpaper that could be used either as a statement in any room, or used as one element of a fully room fully influenced by traditional Asian decor, as seen here. Each of the pieces we can see here is as stunning as the wallpaper, and works in harmony with each other aspect of the room to create a very brave look.