11 chic sleeping platforms for small homes

Living in an apartment requires a certain degree of creativity when it comes to the aesthetic design sensibilities and ambience inside the space. This is especially relevant within one’s sleeping quarters, where we often retreat to unwind, rest and refresh both our minds and our bodies. Thinking a little outside the box is a necessary step to create an apartment bedroom that not only feels welcoming, but is also comfortable, and suitable for versatile, efficient high-rise living.

Today on homify we are going to take a look at sleeping platforms. Unlike typical beds, sleeping platforms offer an elevated rest area that imparts a feeling of majesty and practicality. Not necessarily reserved for those lacking space, sleeping platforms can also be installed within larger homes to incorporate a sense of lofty sophistication.

If you are considering a sleeping platform for your home, come with us and check out the incredibly stylish examples below, updating your bedroom with chic nous, and a sense of towering trendiness!