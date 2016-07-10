11 chic sleeping platforms for small homes

Living in an apartment requires a certain degree of creativity when it comes to the aesthetic design sensibilities and ambience inside the space. This is especially relevant within one’s sleeping quarters, where we often retreat to unwind, rest and refresh both our minds and our bodies. Thinking a little outside the box is a necessary step to create an apartment bedroom that not only feels welcoming, but is also comfortable, and suitable for versatile, efficient high-rise living.
Today on homify we are going to take a look at sleeping platforms. Unlike typical beds, sleeping platforms offer an elevated rest area that imparts a feeling of majesty and practicality. Not necessarily reserved for those lacking space, sleeping platforms can also be installed within larger homes to incorporate a sense of lofty sophistication.
If you are considering a sleeping platform for your home, come with us and check out the incredibly stylish examples below, updating your bedroom with chic nous, and a sense of towering trendiness!
We absolutely adore this incredible studio in the heart of the city. With its creative kitchen and lovely sleeping platform, it definitely tops number one on today's list!
For a room that is light, bright and airy, you cannot look past this beautiful bedroom. The sleeping platform is large and luxurious, while the extra-large mattress is sure to make for a restful night's sleep.
If you live in an apartment, you will want to ensure you maximise your available space. That is where this impressive sleeping platform comes in. Replete with a host of space to stack books and other ornaments, this room is neat, tidy and stylish!
In order to give this sleeping platform a sense of privacy, a transparent wall divider has been employed. This ensures the space is sleek, serene and ideal if sharing the home with another person.
For the ultimate in opulence, take a peek at this oriental styled room. The bed platform is huge, making room for the large and lavish mattress that sits atop.
Perhaps you want something easy-going and relaxed? This next example is a perfect illustration of the ideal sleeping platform, and casual bed. With earthy muted tones, this room just screams style!
To maximise space within this compact apartment, the designers have included the bed platform in an awkward and seemingly useless space.
Do you need help with your bedroom's design? If you do, why not chat a professional and get the right advice, as well as a few tips and ideas.
Set your bed upon a stage with this wonderfully inventive and unique design. Here the room is lit with ambient mood illumination, while the timber stage is seamlessly chic.
At number 9 we have a bright and funky design that works wonderfully with its compact space. Here the enclosed bedroom area is beautifully paired with platform seating and storage, maximising its efficiency and versatility.
For an all-in-one sleeping platform, you simply can't look past this impressive design. Featuring a space for everything, the Berlin-based studio is neat, tidy and wonderfully organised.
For the final bedroom and sleeping platform, we take a look at an incredible, luxurious and impressive space. Here the room is set upon a higher stage-like setting, with the icing on the cake: a gorgeous in-floor bathtub.
What did you think of these impressive bedroom platforms?