11 chic sleeping platforms for small homes

press profile homify
Haruki's apartment, The Goort The Goort Industrial style bedroom
Living in an apartment requires a certain degree of creativity when it comes to the aesthetic design sensibilities and ambience inside the space. This is especially relevant within one’s sleeping quarters, where we often retreat to unwind, rest and refresh both our minds and our bodies. Thinking a little outside the box is a necessary step to create an apartment bedroom that not only feels welcoming, but is also comfortable, and suitable for versatile, efficient high-rise living.

Today on homify we are going to take a look at sleeping platforms. Unlike typical beds, sleeping platforms offer an elevated rest area that imparts a feeling of majesty and practicality. Not necessarily reserved for those lacking space, sleeping platforms can also be installed within larger homes to incorporate a sense of lofty sophistication.

If you are considering a sleeping platform for your home, come with us and check out the incredibly stylish examples below, updating your bedroom with chic nous, and a sense of towering trendiness!

1. The ultimate luxury studio

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd studio flat,open plan,open kitchen,home,cozy home,minimal,black and white
Zip Interiors Ltd

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

We absolutely adore this incredible studio in the heart of the city. With its creative kitchen and lovely sleeping platform, it definitely tops number one on today's list!

2. Gorgeously light and bright

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a room that is light, bright and airy, you cannot look past this beautiful bedroom. The sleeping platform is large and luxurious, while the extra-large mattress is sure to make for a restful night's sleep. 

3. Space-saving style

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

If you live in an apartment, you will want to ensure you maximise your available space. That is where this impressive sleeping platform comes in. Replete with a host of space to stack books and other ornaments, this room is neat, tidy and stylish!

4. Neat and comfortable

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In order to give this sleeping platform a sense of privacy, a transparent wall divider has been employed. This ensures the space is sleek, serene and ideal if sharing the home with another person. 

5. Oriental opulence

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Asian style bedroom
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design

FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design

For the ultimate in opulence, take a peek at this oriental styled room. The bed platform is huge, making room for the large and lavish mattress that sits atop. 

6. Casual and easy-going

Haruki's apartment, The Goort The Goort Industrial style bedroom
The Goort

The Goort
The Goort
The Goort

Perhaps you want something easy-going and relaxed? This next example is a perfect illustration of the ideal sleeping platform, and casual bed. With earthy muted tones, this room just screams style!

7. A brilliant use of space

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten Holzgeschichten Modern style bedroom
Holzgeschichten

Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten

To maximise space within this compact apartment, the designers have included the bed platform in an awkward and seemingly useless space. 

Do you need help with your bedroom's design? If you do, why not chat a professional and get the right advice, as well as a few tips and ideas. 

8. A bedroom stage

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bedroom
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

Set your bed upon a stage with this wonderfully inventive and unique design. Here the room is lit with ambient mood illumination, while the timber stage is seamlessly chic. 

9. Funky and eclectic

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist bedroom
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

At number 9 we have a bright and funky design that works wonderfully with its compact space. Here the enclosed bedroom area is beautifully paired with platform seating and storage, maximising its efficiency and versatility. 

10. The all-in-one bed platform

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

For an all-in-one sleeping platform, you simply can't look past this impressive design. Featuring a space for everything, the Berlin-based studio is neat, tidy and wonderfully organised.

11. A bedroom and bathroom combination

Hotel ShiZen, Luis Vegas Luis Vegas Modern style bedroom
Luis Vegas

Luis Vegas
Luis Vegas
Luis Vegas

For the final bedroom and sleeping platform, we take a look at an incredible, luxurious and impressive space. Here the room is set upon a higher stage-like setting, with the icing on the cake: a gorgeous in-floor bathtub. 

What did you think of these impressive bedroom platforms? If you would like to see more, check out: 10 incredible walk-in wardrobes

Bleak to chic: a dreary apartment dazzles in white
Which sleeping platform did you prefer? Let us know what you like or disliked in the comments below!

Discover home inspiration!

