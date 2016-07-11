9 ways to cleverly organise your balcony

A balcony is unequivocally a desirable luxury when living in a large and overcrowded city. In Hong Kong, your balcony is your slice of outdoor life beyond your confining and often cloistered four walls. A neat exterior space is ideal for breathing a little fresh air, relaxing in the afternoon sun, or hosting a casual get-together with friends. However, in order to maximise your balcony’s efficiency and versatility, you need to ensure it is organised.

Organising a balcony can seem a daunting and challenging task, especially if it has become a dumping ground for a spillover of domestic miscellany. Even if your balcony is unbearably minute, with scarcely enough room to step outside, we’ve got some handy tips for you. Read on below to learn more about expertly organising your precious outdoor area!