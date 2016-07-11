Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 ways to cleverly organise your balcony

press profile homify press profile homify
Chelsea Terrace, Adventure In Architecture Adventure In Architecture Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

A balcony is unequivocally a desirable luxury when living in a large and overcrowded city. In Hong Kong, your balcony is your slice of outdoor life beyond your confining and often cloistered four walls. A neat exterior space is ideal for breathing a little fresh air, relaxing in the afternoon sun, or hosting a casual get-together with friends. However, in order to maximise your balcony’s efficiency and versatility, you need to ensure it is organised.

Organising a balcony can seem a daunting and challenging task, especially if it has become a dumping ground for a spillover of domestic miscellany. Even if your balcony is unbearably minute, with scarcely enough room to step outside, we’ve got some handy tips for you. Read on below to learn more about expertly organising your precious outdoor area!

1. Purchase new outdoor linen

Proyecto Terraza Departamento Oriana, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

Firstly, we are looking at organising outdoor linen. Balcony linen generally requires replacement every so often, and in organising and auditing your space, you should look at what has become shabby and unusable. Seat cushions, pouffes and outdoor rugs are commonly used, so pay particular attention to these items. 

2. Work with multipurpose furniture

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

Multi-purpose furniture is a great way to organise your outdoor space, while also ensuring it is functional and versatile. Look for pieces such as the example above, which offer storage space, as well as numerous configurations. 

3. Get rid of freestanding chairs

Chelsea Terrace, Adventure In Architecture Adventure In Architecture Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Adventure In Architecture

Chelsea Terrace

Adventure In Architecture
Adventure In Architecture
Adventure In Architecture

This point is particular applicable if you are working with a compact balcony space that could potentially become overcrowded by freestanding furniture Go bespoke and add some custom pieces into your area, ensuring it is both stylish and highly organised.

4. Look at your balcony flooring

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

Sure, balcony flooring doesn't seem like it is important in the grand organising scheme, however, it is the base of your space, and should be functionally clean and effective. If your flooring is shabby, it's highly likely the organisation within your balcony will suffer. 

If you need extra assistance designing your balcony, chat to a professional and get the right advice, as well as some handy tips and tricks.

5. Hang your plants

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

To organise your balcony, keep your plants off of the ground by hanging them. Look for vintage birdcages, or neat contemporary designs, and keep your space tidy and chaos free. 

6. Mount your plants on the wall

SILECIA - 2, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Similar to the aforementioned point of hanging your plants, you might want to additionally consider a wall mounted shelf system to organise your greenery. This could also be used for other domestic items such as ornaments and decorative features. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Only keep essentials

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Time to audit your space! Toss any unneeded items, and only keep what is absolutely necessary. Look at removing unessential furniture and accessories, retaining pieces that you commonly utilise and enjoy. 

Take some cues from this gorgeously neat and tidy balcony, which has narrowed its contents down to the absolutely essential amenities. 

8. Consider wall-mounted surfaces

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Tables and other items of furniture are breeding grounds for mess to gather. Forego your table, and instead consider wall-mounted options that will keep everything neater, while also looking fabulous. 

9. Install wall storage

Loopholes, Atelier Belge Atelier Belge Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Atelier Belge

Atelier Belge
Atelier Belge
Atelier Belge

Wall storage is the first step in getting everything off of the ground, and onto a suitable shelf-like space. Hang your tools, watering can, herbs and much, much more, with a a delightful design such as the example above.

We hope this Ideabook provided you with a few handy hints and terrific tips! If you would like to continue reading, check out: Suffering from mosquitoes? 6 ways to beat them!

11 chic sleeping platforms for small homes
How do you organise your balcony? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks