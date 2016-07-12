Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 tricks to speed-clean your home in 15 minutes

press profile homify press profile homify
valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Living a time-poor, hectic or frenetic existence often means you’ll lack sufficient hours in the day to get all of your domestic chores and tasks completed. However, this doesn’t mean you need to live in a pigsty and forego your home’s tidiness or organisation. Generally, we all strive to keep a home that is neat, uncluttered and spotless, but the reality is that life often gets in the way. From last minute events, or unannounced guests, to simply preparing for that surprise family dinner party, knowing how to quickly clean your dwelling is a skill that most people dream of developing.  

The fact is, cleaning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming, and tackling one item at a time is the key to getting any degree of mess under control. To get you started, we’ve gathered and collated our step-by-step guide to speed cleaning your dwelling. We’ve got 8 simple tips, which won’t deep clean your dwelling, but will ensure it is presentable for any unforeseen visitors, lodgers, or occasions. Are you ready to begin cleaning? Get underway below!

1. Refresh the bathroom

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

If you are cleaning for guests or visitors, you will want to ensure your bathroom is spic and span. Add toilet cleaner, and while you are waiting to scrub it, polish and clean any surfaces. Grab the toilet brush, scrub until clean, flush, and spray some air freshener to remove any unwanted odours.

If you need extra assistance cleaning or organising your home, chat to a building cleaner and get the job done quickly and efficiently. 

2. Remove living room mess

Discovery Bay Flat, HK, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Modern living room Bookcase,Picture frame,Furniture,Couch,Shelf,Publication,Book,Shelving,Lighting,Television
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.

Discovery Bay Flat, HK

atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.

The living room is definitely one space that gets a little messier than the other rooms in your home. Take five minutes to remove clutter, pack away books, re-fluff sofa cushions, and straighten the rug. 

3. Polish kitchen surfaces

1950-house, AtelierorB AtelierorB Industrial style kitchen Plywood Wood effect
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

Grab your multi-purpose cleaner and get to work polishing all the surfaces in your kitchen. Pay particular attention to any spills on cupboard doors that may have gone unnoticed. 

4. Stack the dishwasher

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stack your dishwasher with crockery, dishes and washables from around the house. Look in each room, as glasses can sometimes hide unseen and unclean. 

5. Clean junk and papers off of the dining table

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

The dining room table is one of the most common spaces to accumulate junk, papers and mess. Remove all of these, pop them into a bag or drawer to be sorted at a later date, and polish your table's surface. 

6. Perfect your bed

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern style bedroom
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Next up: the bed. The bedroom is one of the quickest spaces to clean, and can be transformed easily and effectively. 

Make your bed by pulling all of the covers into the right place, fluff any throw cushions and keep your quilt wrinkle free. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Remove clothing from the floor

BAD IM DACHSTUDIO, Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur Modern bathroom Wood
Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur

Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur
Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur
Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur

Now it is time to head around the house and ensure you remove all of the dirty clothes that have be thrown about and left on the floor. Wander logically through each room at a time, making sure to grab any items and toss them into a laundry basket. 

8. Wash all of your linen

homify Modern style bedroom Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, the last step before your home is clean, it's time to throw all of those collected clothing items into the wash. This will ensure your laundry baskets of dirty clothing don't linger and create an unwelcome odour or appearance. 

Voila! Your home should now be sufficiently clean and tidy, ready to host those unexpected guests. 

We hope this Ideabook provided you with a few handy hints and terrific tips to keep your home spic and span! If you would like to continue reading, check out: 9 simple ways to make your home more Zen

An intriguingly plush Asian home
Do you see any essential cleaning tips missing from our list? If you'd like to contribute, leave a comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks