8 tricks to speed-clean your home in 15 minutes

Living a time-poor, hectic or frenetic existence often means you’ll lack sufficient hours in the day to get all of your domestic chores and tasks completed. However, this doesn’t mean you need to live in a pigsty and forego your home’s tidiness or organisation. Generally, we all strive to keep a home that is neat, uncluttered and spotless, but the reality is that life often gets in the way. From last minute events, or unannounced guests, to simply preparing for that surprise family dinner party, knowing how to quickly clean your dwelling is a skill that most people dream of developing.

The fact is, cleaning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming, and tackling one item at a time is the key to getting any degree of mess under control. To get you started, we’ve gathered and collated our step-by-step guide to speed cleaning your dwelling. We’ve got 8 simple tips, which won’t deep clean your dwelling, but will ensure it is presentable for any unforeseen visitors, lodgers, or occasions. Are you ready to begin cleaning? Get underway below!