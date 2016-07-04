A traditional home from the future

If you can't go to the beach, bring the beach to you. Well, at least you build a home that is so Zen tranquil that you might as well be lounging with a Piña Colada or two at the beach.

The stunner of a home that's in the spotlight today is a dream house if we ever saw one. It's far from an ostentatious bungalow with all the trappings of luxury. This one in fact looks like a cool beachfront property—at least from the outside. Designed by Ami Environment Design, the two-storey house (as you may have guessed) is eco-friendly from the tip to its foundation. Using only natural materials, the architects have designed a house that is kinder to the environment, and in the long run, kinder to the owners wallets as well. And by mixing modern and traditional design elements, you have a house that is timeless in its appeal.