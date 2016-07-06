11 seriously chic pendant lights

Pendant lights are at the forefront of design trends at the moment. These small, drop-down lights offer more than just illumination. They highlight the different zones of an open-plan layout, provide task lighting and add a chic, stylish look to the home. Consider how a set of chic pendant lights will instantly transform an ordinary dining table into a dining area.

So today, we present 11 chic pendant lights. Some are decorative, while others have been used for a purely practical purposes. The one common element here is that they are all effortlessly stylish! Come and check them out with us…