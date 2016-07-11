11 original ways to store and hang your clothes

It may be a cliché, but it's definitely well worth getting out of the closet when it comes to storing and hanging your clothes. This is particularly true if you live in a small home and find yourself scrambling for storage space.

When you consider the huge variety of shapes and objects to be stored in the common closet, it's no wonder that bedroom storage ideas have exploded in recent years. The truth is that some items will simply not get used if they are hidden away in a drawer—and that doesn't even consider the crinkle factor! So come with us to explore 10 original ways to store and hang your clothes. There's something here to suit every bedroom.