Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 original ways to store and hang your clothes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Проект однокомнатной квартиры 40 м² (раздельная комната), SAZONOVA group SAZONOVA group Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

It may be a cliché, but it's definitely well worth getting out of the closet when it comes to storing and hanging your clothes. This is particularly true if you live in a small home and find yourself scrambling for storage space.

When you consider the huge variety of shapes and objects to be stored in the common closet, it's no wonder that bedroom storage ideas have exploded in recent years. The truth is that some items will simply not get used if they are hidden away in a drawer—and that doesn't even consider the crinkle factor! So come with us to explore 10 original ways to store and hang your clothes. There's something here to suit every bedroom.

1. Under-bed boxes

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

Not the first way you'd think to store clothes, but neat, organised boxes are perfect for non-creasable garments, not to mention towels and spare bedding. Utilising this valuable under-bed space is also a must in any small home.

2. Upcycled suitcases

Gezgin, Galleria Gaia Galleria Gaia BedroomWardrobes & closets
Galleria Gaia

Galleria Gaia
Galleria Gaia
Galleria Gaia

Upcycled items are a fabulous choice because they add a lot of character and warmth to your bedroom. In this unusual storage solution, the suitcase covers have been removed and turned into shelves! 

3. Create a wall of hooks

Проект однокомнатной квартиры 40 м² (раздельная комната), SAZONOVA group SAZONOVA group Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
SAZONOVA group

SAZONOVA group
SAZONOVA group
SAZONOVA group

Little rows of hooks are a little ho-hum. Consider creating an entire wall filled with an eclectic hook collection at differing heights. It will turn your favourite accessories and jackets into an artistic display!

4. Open storage hidden with a curtain

Loft Sucre Barcelona, Ramon Soler Ramon Soler Modern dressing room
Ramon Soler

Ramon Soler
Ramon Soler
Ramon Soler

Open storage is often a great way of making the most of every bit of space in a small home. But many people are wary of having everything on display. A series of long beautiful drapes like this are a good alternative. They can just be pushed to the side when needed.

5. A slide out shoe display

La casa ideale per un single, giovane e colorata, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione BedroomAccessories & decoration
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

Shoes are often the most troublesome items to store. They tend to form in piles on the bottom of the closet and can easily introduce particles of dirt into your clean spaces. Dedicated shoe storage is always helpful and this slide out shoe closet is a good approach. It's the perfect size and can be accessed on both sides.

6. Wall mounted baskets

homify Scandinavian style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wall mounted baskets are a great way of storing items in transition. This might include clothes that may need to be ironed or drycleaned, smaller items that aren't quite dirty enough to be cleaned quite yet…

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Glass shelves for a little boutique style glamour

Einbauschränke, CABINET Schranksysteme AG CABINET Schranksysteme AG BedroomWardrobes & closets
CABINET Schranksysteme AG

CABINET Schranksysteme AG
CABINET Schranksysteme AG
CABINET Schranksysteme AG

Why not give your home a little boutique style glamour with some glass shelves. They could be reserved for storing your most delicate of clothes. This kind of set up would look perfect with some stunning shelf lights.

8. Decorative shelves for shoes

homify Dressing roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

This solution is certainly one for shoe fanatics. If you love your shoes that much, put them on display with a shelf that zig-zags through the room. Then light it up with strip lights.

9. Hanging bars

Wohnung Dror, Birgit Glatzel Architektin Birgit Glatzel Architektin Industrial style dressing room Wood Red
Birgit Glatzel Architektin

Birgit Glatzel Architektin
Birgit Glatzel Architektin
Birgit Glatzel Architektin

Put your favourite clothes on display with a hanging shelf suspended from the ceiling. It will give your home a minimalist airy touch and add some decoration to the room.

10. Folding screen options

Parawan w ramie z rur hydraulicznych, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
NaNowo Industrial Design

NaNowo Industrial Design
NaNowo Industrial Design
NaNowo Industrial Design

Folding screens are a good addition to the bedroom because they can be used as a change room and storage solution as well. Just add a series of coat hangers to the top. You might even drape a collection floaty scarves across the top to create a bohemian look.

11. The ultimate approach

homify Industrial style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The best approach to storing clothes involves a good combination of open and closed systems. This fabulous closet by interior architects Famm design has a huge variety on display. It even has space for two different types of shoes.

If you're on an organizational spree, this Ideabook is sure to sate your appetite! 5 simple ways to declutter your home.

From grey to grand: a drab kitchen gets some colour
Which of these unusual bedroom storage ideas interest you? Let us know in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks