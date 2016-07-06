An astonishing home of raw elegance

Have you ever come across a house so gorgeous that not only can you not take your eyes off it, but you hope sincerely that the image is etched on your mind forever? Whether you have or haven't, you're in for an absolute treat with the beauty of a house that we are exploring today. Designed by the talented Mexican firm ADI Architects, this modern home is an ode to symmetry and to the endless possibilities of playing with natural materials.
It's a minimalist house that does minimalism in the best way possible—by making it so subtle that you can't quite attach any labels, even minimalist, to it. Built over one floor, the architects have experimented with textures and materials to craft a house that looks intensely luxurious while being approachable at the same time.
The facade of this house is a perfect example of putting sharp outlines and singular shapes to good use. The steel frame is left exposed almost acting as a frame for the rest of the exterior, which sticks to the square format.
The concrete rectangular frame to one side gorgeously complements the steel frame, the white walls and the rich timber door, all coming together in one fluid movement. Foregrounding the facade is a wonderfully landscaped porch and garden that along with the yellow lighting softens the sharpness of the exterior.
And here's a close-up of the spectacular facade of the house where you can see all the elements, textures and colours coming together to create one perfectly cohesive end product. Incidentally, have you noticed how even the plants have been kept consistent? They're all essentially inverted triangles that casts beautiful shadows on the wall once the lights come on. Get advice from landscape architects if you're having trouble with your own space.
What we've been drooling over though is the style and design of the house number. Subtle yet instantly noticeable, the silver slightly protruding number looks almost futuristic in its design. It's the final flourish in a house that makes no slip-ups whatsoever.
Continuing the theme of blending materials and textures, here you see a coming together of timber, concrete and glass, all ensconced in a white frame. The first impression is that of utter simplicity but try not to be impressed by how well it's done! Modern architectural elements are used smartly to create a feeling of overall lightness.
The big glass windows ensures that the interiors are flooded with natural sunlight and can be kept open to let the breeze in, limiting the use of air-conditioners and other such energy-consuming devices.
Does this scream classy or what? Clean lines and solid colours gives the bathroom an elegant minimalist look without going overboard and looking sterile and cold. This is achieved by the extensive use of wood in the space, even padding the shower floor with it—instantly imbuing the bathroom with a feeling of charm.
What's great about modern design is how it incorporates the essentials in a space in a creative fashion, and keeping the bells and whistles to a minimum. Those are simply not necessary when the essentials themselves are designed in such an innovative manner. Here, the unseemly bits of the sink are expertly concealed under a beautiful storage space of wood and black granite. And the lights are embedded in the overhead wooden rafters.
It's always a good sign when you can be surprised (in a good way) by the work of an architect—it simply indicates that predictability is out of the question.
Dividing the house while at the same time creating a seamless transition between the interior and exterior is this cascade of water that imparts a sense of movement and calm simultaneously. It's not exactly what one would expect to see in a minimalist house with a modern format! The concrete slabs on either side (one of which is what you see on the front facade) ensures that the artificial water body is given its own space where the owners can retreat to for a moment of reflection. The Asian influence here is unmistakable.
