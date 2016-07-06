An astonishing home of raw elegance

Have you ever come across a house so gorgeous that not only can you not take your eyes off it, but you hope sincerely that the image is etched on your mind forever? Whether you have or haven't, you're in for an absolute treat with the beauty of a house that we are exploring today. Designed by the talented Mexican firm ADI Architects, this modern home is an ode to symmetry and to the endless possibilities of playing with natural materials.

It's a minimalist house that does minimalism in the best way possible—by making it so subtle that you can't quite attach any labels, even minimalist, to it. Built over one floor, the architects have experimented with textures and materials to craft a house that looks intensely luxurious while being approachable at the same time.