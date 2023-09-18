Bulk industrial components: an introduction for industrial solutions novices

Fasteners

Fasteners are very common in industrial systems, and they come in a wide variety, serving different purposes. Fasteners include bolts, nuts, screws, and rivets, and they are essentially components that join or secure parts together. They are widely used in industries like automotive, aerospace, construction, machinery, and electronics.

Bearings

Bearings reduce friction between moving parts, and they enable smooth rotation or linear movement. They come in the form of a ring, and they consist of a row of balls as rolling elements. Bearings are commonly used in the manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace industries, and they are also often used in heavy machinery.

Pipes and tubes

Pipes and tubes are essential for the transportation of fluids, setting up structural applications, and conveying materials. Industries such as oil and gas production, chemical processing, and water treatment rely on pipes and tubes made from various materials, such as metal, plastic, and rubber. They are also very commonly found in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning).

Electrical cables and wires

Cables and wires are some of the most common bulk industrial components, and most people are familiar with them and use them in the workplace and at home. They can be used for electrical power transmission, data communication, and to set up control systems. Many fields require electrical cables and wires, including the standard office set-up. Other applications include electrical engineering, audio and visual, and tech.

Gears

Gears are components with toothed wheels. They transmit torque, and they allow machinery and equipment to function within a controlled speed or direction. They are used extensively in the automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, and power generation industries, which require precision in the use of machinery of different sizes.

Valves

Valves are components that control the flow of gases and fluids, and they open and close passages. They can be add-ons to customised pipes and tubes, and they can be installed in systems to regulate liquid and gas flow. Due to this, valves are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, manufacturing, water management, and chemical processing.

Seals and gaskets

A gasket is a type of mechanical seal that fills the space between two surfaces. Seals in general function to prevent leakage from or into joined objects, and they can also provide air-tight functions. They are efficient in plumbing and manufacturing, as well as industries such as automotive, aerospace, and petrochemicals.

Springs

Springs are coils, and they store and release mechanical energy. They can enable movement, maintain tension, or provide suspension to machinery or between other components. The automotive, aerospace, and machinery industries are reliant on springs of different strengths and sizes. Consumer products manufacturing may also rely on springs.

Raw materials

Finally, bulk components may refer to raw materials, such as metals, plastics, rubber, and composites. These are all important in manufacturing and packing, and many businesses bulk order raw materials to produce their finished goods. For example, the manufacturing of electronic devices will require large bulk orders of various metals, cut and melded into different shapes, to create products.