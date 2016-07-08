Ghastly to glossy: a compact home gets a shiny new look

Pristine and glossy white dominates the kitchen, which has been sensibly equipped with sufficient cabinets and drawers. There is ample room for organising cutlery, crockery, dinnerware, and so on, despite the apparent scarcity of space. The cabinets above the sink have powerful task lighting fitted on their underside, which helps you to focus on what you are doing with ease. Lime green touches on the door panel and on the floor mat lend a chirpy tone to the culinary atmosphere here.

So this once drab and despondent apartment now flaunts an all-new style high with the incorporation of comfy furnishing, bright pops of colour on a white canvas, and intelligent planning that reserves space for all that you need on a regular basis. The well-known artistic inclination of Italy as a country has also been imbued in this flat with the chic door panels.

