The cubist home of cool pastels

Today’s impressive project takes us to the luxurious island of Ibiza. Famed for its wild nightlife and raucous dance clubs, the Spanish island of Ibiza has another more surprising side; an opulent residential district filled with a high-level of architectural design, and a welcoming, family friendly ambience. Exuding modernity and contemporary character, Casa Ibiza, as it is known, is a fresh cubist-esque home with a sense of refinement and simplicity.

Designed by Poché Arquitectura, the residence boasts spacious living quarters, an open-plan layout, as well as plenty of lavish accessories and eye-catching features. If this sounds like something that might interest you, come with us and take a tour of us by checking out the gorgeous images below!