Bleak to chic: a dreary apartment dazzles in white

Elegant white-and-grey patterned tiles line the floor, tub and the wall behind the tub in this compact but smart bathroom. Sleek white tiles and ultramodern fittings take care of the overall look too. Powerful ceiling lights, a minimalistic rack, and a quirky round mirror enhance the utility value of this space amazingly well.

This makeover project makes a few things crystal clear – it shows how a simple but chic colour palette, absence of unnecessary items, sleek furnishing, openness and clever ideas can take a property from drab to fab! Take a look at another transformation story if you want more ideas: Before and after: a dull apartment gets a playful upgrade.