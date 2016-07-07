A modern garden home with a breathtaking feature

A naturally beautiful building site with established greenery comes with its own challenges. The construction process can very easily destroy what once drew the owners to the site in the first place. At the same time, it seems wasteful to completely separate the home from the greenery and miss out on the immersive potentials of a lovely natural site.

So it's inspiring to see a garden home where the architects have struck just the right balance. The home is located in Mechernich, a German town on the edge of Eifel National Park. It is blessed with plenty of trees and the site has a slight natural incline. Architects Danke Architekten have used this incline to create a suspended mass that extends out into the garden without touching the ground. It's better to explain in photos, so come with us on a photo tour for all the details.