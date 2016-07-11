From grey to grand: a drab kitchen gets some colour

This picture shows how well the space adjoining the kitchen has been refurbished with a neat and minimalistic look. The area flaunts rich wooden flooring which gives it some timeless chic. A designer rug with trendy geometric patterns in red, black and orange, combines with the quaintness of mint green stools and takes the beauty of this area to another level altogether.

It's truly motivating how a tiny and shabby kitchen can become a cooking haven, thanks to a few structural and design tweaks, and the introduction of intriguing textures and tones.