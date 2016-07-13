Before and after: a bare home gets a twist of magic

The same old bathroom undergoes a sea change with beautiful grey and brown tiles on the walls. The granite countertop along with splendid dark wooden cabinets adds to the stylishness of the place, and caters to storage needs too. Moreover, the addition of clear glass for the shower enclosure makes the space look more open, airy and bright. A quaint round mirror and curvy sink complete the fresh new look of the bathroom.

The kind of transformation that this once small and dull residence has undergone shows that neither walls nor lack of space can be a constraint for making a house look beautiful. It is that touch of creativity and innovation which can make a real difference to a dated and sad home. For more inspiration, check out another home success story: Bleak to chic: a dreary apartment dazzles in white.