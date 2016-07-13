Before and after: a bare home gets a twist of magic

Izmir in Turkey is a bustling port city famed for its rich heritage and culture. It bears landmarks which hark back to the times when the city was ruled by Alexander the Great and the Ottoman Empire. As far as architecture goes, modern designs and contemporary construction have been embraced by the people for quite some time. Old structures in many Izmir homes are being replaced by modern, sleek, and functional designs, and here we will see how a small and nondescript house is converted into an abode of wonder by interior architects Tuncer Sezgin ic Mimarlik. İzmir-Çeşme’de Yazlık Ev was originally a shabby apartment with an old-fashioned layout, and elements which offered no visual interest. But now, with the introduction of stylish materials, tasteful furnishing and smart fixtures, it is a lively and convenient place to live in. Let's take a closer look…
The ground floor of the house originally sported a dull and gloomy appearance. The dominating white of the walls had lost its charm and now looked monotonous, while the marble flooring lacked sheen and needed a revamp. There were signs of moisture which had seeped into the structure and added to its sorry state. The white staircase blended with the whiteness of the walls, and offered no contrast.
When the experts began with the makeover, the first thing that they did was to open up the space by removing the redundant walls. This made the interior look bigger, more open and breathable. During the transformation process, the wall coverings along with the floor were removed to give them a moisture treatment. Ample changes were made to the electrical and the plumbing connections as well.
If you look at the transformation achieved, you may not be able to match this new living space with its drab predecessor. The white finish of the walls, along with the wooden accents, have added life to the space. A comfy beige couch with blue and grey cushions provides ample seating, and faces an entertainment unit which subtly separates the kitchen from the living area. The backside of the TV unit acts as the kitchen countertop, and naturally impressed us with its multifunctional nature. But what took our breath away is the refurbished staircase, which is now a vision in dark wood, white and glossy steel. Its sensuous curve makes nothing less than a fashion statement, and is the focal point of the space.
The new kitchen is highly functional and has an extremely contemporary look. A compact design and intelligent organisation of all appliances have made the new kitchen elegant and modern. The gleaming white surfaces and chic chrome sparkle with the light that floods the space through the large windows at the end. It also adds to the freshness, brightness, and cosiness of the kitchen.
The old bathroom was close to breathing its last, with its fading wall colour, dated mirror and cabinets, and a shower nook which was depressing to say the least. A more appealing upgrade was urgently required.
The same old bathroom undergoes a sea change with beautiful grey and brown tiles on the walls. The granite countertop along with splendid dark wooden cabinets adds to the stylishness of the place, and caters to storage needs too. Moreover, the addition of clear glass for the shower enclosure makes the space look more open, airy and bright. A quaint round mirror and curvy sink complete the fresh new look of the bathroom.
The kind of transformation that this once small and dull residence has undergone shows that neither walls nor lack of space can be a constraint for making a house look beautiful. It is that touch of creativity and innovation which can make a real difference to a dated and sad home. For more inspiration, check out another home success story: Bleak to chic: a dreary apartment dazzles in white.