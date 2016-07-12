Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple ways to make your home an oasis

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood
The home should be a wonderful, grounding retreat in which to rejuvenate on a daily basis. This is an increasingly important consideration when exploring how to style your abode. Every time we leave the home, most of us are bombarded with information and reminders of things to do. So it's no surprise that burnout, exhaustion, and chronic stress are on the rise. But how can you turn your home into a peaceful oasis? Well, thankfully there's no one colour scheme or decor that will suit everyone. But there are a few common elements that can be used to turn any home into an oasis! Keep reading for just a few tips to help kick-start the process…

1. Add some natural calm

Text, 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects Eclectic style living room
Natural features are an essential part of a personal oasis; they instantly calm the nerves. A water feature will introduce the calming sound of running water. But if this sounds like too much work, some simple green houseplants are a good alternative.

2. Create a personal hobby space

DOMO Pelletofen, RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH Living roomFireplaces & accessories Stone White
Creative pursuits nourish the soul and remind us of who we are. Create a small space to indulge in your favourite hobby. This is a place to suspend self-judgment, so keep it shielded from public living areas or walkways.

3. Build a little reading nook

Современная квартира для молодой пары, Katerina Butenko Katerina Butenko Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
Nothing quite calms the mind like an old-fashioned book. If you love reading, a little reading nook with a comfortable chair and great reading light will encourage you to indulge in the pleasure more often.

4. Please the senses with plush furnishings and soft lighting

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood
We tend to focus on the visual elements in a room and neglect the other senses. Lighting should be soft unless it is needed for task-based activities and furnishings should be plush and pleasurable to touch. This bedroom certainly looks like a place to relax and enjoy some peaceful time to yourself. 

5. Dampen external sound

Wandgestaltung Green, Freund GmbH Freund GmbH Interior landscaping
Block out the sound of neighbours or passing traffic with good insulation. A living wall design like this does double duty by damping sand and introducing greenery. Deep furnishings, rugs and pillows will also help minimise distracting sounds.

6. Incorporate music into every room

Waver, Concrete Rudolph GmbH Concrete Rudolph GmbH Garden Furniture
If you love music, incorporate room into every part of the home. Small, portable speakers are cheaply available and could even be used to pipe ambient music into the bathroom. To really amp up your decor, consider something small and naturally shaped like this unusual speaker. It was inspired by the shape of a bush plant from New Zealand and comes to us courtesy of furniture designers Concrete Urban Design.

7. Remove stressful objects and distracting clutter

Domporte, Domporte Domporte Windows & doors Doors
The human mind is hyperactive and easily distracted by visual reminders of work and pressing things to do. These should be stored or placed in a designated spot that's well out of sight.

8. Decorate with your favourite pictures

homify Eclectic style living room
With all that free space, decorative with your favourite pictures and objects. Don't worry about creating an impressive decor or pleasing visitors. Just choose items you really love.

9. Minimise electrical pollution

荏田町の家, 新井アトリエ一級建築士事務所 新井アトリエ一級建築士事務所 Modern dining room
Electrical pollution or dirty electricity is rife in the modern world. Remove electronic gadgets from the most sacred spaces in your new-found oasis and feel your body finally unwinding.

A private oasis is a place to express your personal style. If you need a little guidance discovering your style, check out this Ideabook: How to create your own personal interior style.

8 tricks to speed-clean your home in 15 minutes
If you have any more ideas on how to create an oasis, share them with our readers in the comments field below!

