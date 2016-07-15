8 smart items every small kitchen should have

Today at homify we present 8 clever items that will change your small kitchen—for the better, of course! The truth is that most of the kitchen accessories on the market are superfluous to our daily needs. But there are a few that can really revolutionise the way we use a small kitchen. So what are they? Well, we all know that kitchens need smart storage, but what about rethinking the standard elements, cutting them down, trimming them to new sizes or even giving them an extra function? Here on homify we have found lots of such clever little items for the small kitchen, and here we present 8 of the very best. They aren't always the glitziest or most expensive, but every one will certainly earn its place in your kitchen…