Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 smart items every small kitchen should have

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
Loading admin actions …

Today at homify we present 8 clever items that will change your small kitchen—for the better, of course! The truth is that most of the kitchen accessories on the market are superfluous to our daily needs. But there are a few that can really revolutionise the way we use a small kitchen. So what are they? Well, we all know that kitchens need smart storage, but what about rethinking the standard elements, cutting them down, trimming them to new sizes or even giving them an extra function? Here on homify we have found lots of such clever little items for the small kitchen, and here we present 8 of the very best. They aren't always the glitziest or most expensive, but every one will certainly earn its place in your kitchen…

1. A hanging rail

homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

A hanging rail is a must in a small kitchen. A wall can contain all sorts of weird and wonderfully-shaped kitchen accessories and will free up your closed storage cabinets. It could also turn into a lovely decorative feature as well.

2. A half-sized cooktop

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Modern kitchen
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Most of us will very rarely use all four burners on a cooktop at once. So consider a half-sized cooktop. As a bonus, this also means you only need a half-sized exhaust hood as well!

3. Door storage

Produtos Masutti Copat, Masutti Copat Masutti Copat KitchenAccessories & textiles
Masutti Copat

Masutti Copat
Masutti Copat
Masutti Copat

That sliver of space behind the doors can easily be turned into an awesome little spice rack or extra storage. If you are renting, all you need to do is invest in some shelves that hang over the door.

4. A convection oven

homify KitchenElectronics
homify

homify
homify
homify

Convection ovens have come a very long way in recent years. So there's really no point having both an oven and a microwave. Ditch them both and invest in a convection oven—you can even bake cakes in them these days!

5. Fold-out, slide-out or extra counterspace on wheels

'Vivid Classic' Kitchen - bread drawer and pull out shelf homify Classic style kitchen
homify

'Vivid Classic' Kitchen—bread drawer and pull out shelf

homify
homify
homify

Kitchen planners say that people most often complain about not having enough countertop workspace. So any sort of clever way around creating extra benchspace is a must. A fold-out or slide-out benchtop will be worth its weight in gold! A small table on wheels is another alternative.

6. Chopping board that fits onto the sink

Dishracks, simplehuman simplehuman HouseholdSmall appliances
simplehuman

Dishracks

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

Avoid wasting precious benchtop space by investing in a chopping board that will fit over or slot into your sink. Similarly, consider a dishrack that can do the same.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Sliding drawers

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas Aura Cocinas KitchenStorage
Aura Cocinas

Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

Static shelves waste an absolutely enormous amount of space. They can also get messy because those hard to reach corners are difficult to clean. Sliding drawers are a much better alternative. They can be easily installed into an existing cabinet and will revolutionise the way you use your space. They are particularly good for base cabinets because they'll allow you to see into every corner quite easily.

8. Pendant lights

Residência Freguesia, Adoro Arquitetura Adoro Arquitetura Modern kitchen Wood Green
Adoro Arquitetura

Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura

Let's not forget that a small kitchen should be stylish as well. Small pendant lights are one of the best ways to utilise that important vertical space in a small kitchen. They can also be used to create a zone around a small eating nook or breakfast bench.

Now the kitchen is sorted out, perhaps it's time for a little small living room inspiration with: 10 furniture essentials for a small home.

The prefab summerhouse with a dreamy interior
If you have any other tips for furnishing a small kitchen, please let us know in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks