An intriguingly plush Asian home

We will finish our tour in one of the many bedrooms. This bedroom exhibits some elements of Indian Vashtu Shastra design. The first feature we notice on entering the room is the large patterned headboard. This gives a feeling of peacefulness and serenity. The built-in wooden furniture grounds the design and the artworks are calming. There is no clutter and the total effect is subdued and restful.

Here is another home with a unique approach to integrating nature into the design: A modern garden home with a breathtaking feature. Check it out!