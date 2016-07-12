An intriguingly plush Asian home

Today on homify we will explore a luxurious property designed to beat the heat. The large, west-facing home is located in Tamil Nadu, one of the hottest parts of India. It has decadent features and a unique series of pergola coverings. These pergolas have been designed to reduce the amount of sunlight and heat that reaches the main building structure. They reach an impressive height and cover a vast amount of space. The architects, Ansari and Associates, designed them with circular cut-outs to reduce the visual weight of such a structure. These striking geometric designs give the exterior a pleasing contemporary aesthetic. They also provide a unique ambience for a large garden and terrace area. But these are just some of the luxurious features on offer! To learn more, come with us on a photo tour for all the details…
The multilevel home has a bright, airy and open feel. This is largely due to the use of white, natural slate and of course the large pergola that covers the main roof and building. This pergola structure has been used to create large portals or openings that cover the main roof. This doesn't just shield the home from the fierce sunlight, it also gives it a transparent aesthetic, as the natural elements of sky, sun and air become a part of the experience.
The upper level of the home has a vast, contemporary terrace or balcony with a unique aesthetic. The curvy portals in the pergola give the area a lot of contemporary dynamism. This geometric aesthetic is further accentuated by the unusual terrace garden. This kind of approach would work equally well in a small urban garden. It is very simply composed of strips of grass in geometric formations. These are both pleasant underfoot and easy to maintain.
The luxurious L-shaped pool wraps around one of the living areas. It is completely shaded by a wooden roof and provides fresh relief from the intense heat. It also has underwater lighting and runs right up against the floor-to-ceiling glass walls of the living room. This makes the pool an integral part of the living room aesthetic and gives the home an extra luxurious touch.
The spacious interiors have polished stone floors and earthy furnishings. The large living room also has abundant light. This pours into the room through the internal courtyard in the background here. The glass-walled courtyard also brings some greenery into the home.
The geometric aesthetic is continued throughout the home. On the upper level, we come to a series of recessed lights that run up the walls and continue inside the false ceiling. These accentuate the contours of the large space and give the interior dynamism. They also enhance the warm, natural colour scheme of the interior. Note the contemporary floral wallpaper on the right. This is a home with an interesting balance of natural shapes and contemporary gloss.
We will finish our tour in one of the many bedrooms. This bedroom exhibits some elements of Indian Vashtu Shastra design. The first feature we notice on entering the room is the large patterned headboard. This gives a feeling of peacefulness and serenity. The built-in wooden furniture grounds the design and the artworks are calming. There is no clutter and the total effect is subdued and restful.
Here is another home with a unique approach to integrating nature into the design: A modern garden home with a breathtaking feature. Check it out!