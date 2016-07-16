A glossy home of modern contrasts

Every family home needs a large and functional bathroom and this one certainly delivers. There is a large corner bathtub, a shower stall and generous amounts of built-in storage. Wooden bathroom furnishings are present - but only in sparse amounts. This adds a rustic, homely feel to the bathroom without weighing it down with too many darker hues. Finally, the raised bathroom cabinet makes the bathroom feel that bit more bright, spacious and airy.

For more family home inspiration, check out The Japanese timber home with a private heart.