The house with timeless character

It's rare to find a large, modern family home suitable for extended family living. These kinds of homes don't just need copious amounts of space; they also, ideally, offer the potential for private places of retreat as well. Because no matter how much we might love our family, everyone needs a little down time as well. The Korean home we will explore today ticks all those boxes. The second floor has a kitchenette and central hub of the home is an interesting double height passageway/living room. The upper level was originally built as a large space for guests, but it would also work very well for a large family. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of South Korean architects Cowon House. Come with us on a photo tour to see all the details!
The large family home is designed as a series of boxes and has a flat roof. This gives it a modern geometric aesthetic. The strong contrast between the blue and grey colours really gives weight to the vivid blue box of the upper-level balcony. This wraparound porch enjoys gentle mountainous views of the eco-friendly area of Yangpyeong.
On entering the home we come to this very striking and tall living room. The rich dark wood ceiling really draws the eye upwards and gives the home an expansive, impressive feel. Ahead we have the large family kitchen and on the right are a series of stairs and walkways that form the boundaries of the living space on the second floor. Note the classic contrast between the wooden details and the all-white floors and walls. These lay the base for a very neutral, yet distinguished background that can be decorated in a huge variety of ways. This is an important consideration in a large family home where the tastes and preferences of many people need to be considered.
The large family kitchen has been designed in a U-shape. This creates a space for a breakfast bar and ensures that the kitchen is not isolated within the open-plan layout. It also encourages anyone in the kitchen to work facing out towards the main living area and entrance. Of course, this is a family kitchen, so there are copious amounts of kitchen storage space.
If we move back towards the main living area, we have a closer view of the staircase that leads to the upper level living area. There is an interesting combination of lines used to both separate and unify the two spaces. We love the large recessed lighting beam that runs the length of the hallway. Also, note the upper level walkway that encourages communication between both living areas.
Upstairs we have a kitchenette or small kitchen with a simple, streamlined design. This level has several balconies and these offer a little retreat from the main living areas. Although the simple design makes this an essentially modern home, the lighting fixtures and wooden accents add a classic, timeless appeal. This is particularly popular in family-style homes.
The upper-level bedroom is set well away from the main living areas and offers the promise of privacy and peacefulness. It also leads to the wraparound porch and has lovely green views. It also has a connecting door that leads to the main areas so the owners can use it as a family room if needed.
The bathroom is decorated in elegant grey and cream colours. The shower and bathtub are also separated with a smoky grey glass wall and door. This makes it a wet room and gives the bathroom an extra touch of class. Finally, we love the unusual design of the wall tiles—they give the bathroom a little texture and homeliness.
