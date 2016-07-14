Gloomy to glorious: a 37-year-old house breathes new life

The transformation of the staircase left us suitably impressed. Cantilevered concrete was used to create the floating steps, which contribute to the sleek and hassle-free look. A slim plank which also serves as the first step, lies at the base of the stairway, and offers the room underneath it for storage. A tall, earthy vase holding flowers and ferns add to the minimalistic beauty of the staircase.

This old and dated house was showered with innovative designing tweaks, contemporary touches and light, chirpy hues to convert it into a spacious and breathable abode. But in the process, traditional accents have not been forgotten. Rather, they have been imbibed in a more stylish manner than before. Looking for more ideas? Check out another makeover story: From grey to grand: a drab kitchen gets some colour.