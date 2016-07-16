Bleak to brilliant: a family home gets a stunning revamp

Design and decor trends change over time, just like fashion. And what was once appealing seems drab and dated after some years. This is what happened with House VV in La Cañada, a beautiful and well-planned city in California. Its interiors were gloomy, extremely old-fashioned and lacked warmth and pizzazz. The colour palettes in all rooms were monotonous, and the layout needed some modern tweaks for a more refreshing appearance. Even the outdoor pool showed signs of neglect and was shockingly uninviting. But with the creative efforts and imagination of the restoration and renovation experts at Severity in Valencia, Spain, the abode received a new lease of life. It is now a bright and blooming living space with eye-catching hues, attractive patterns and contemporary designs which are smart and functional.
The kitchen was dark, dingy, and claustrophobic, with dark wooden cabinets which enhanced the gloomy feel. A single strip light gave out an unsettling artificial glow.
Old-fashioned beds and a dated chandelier did nothing to liven up the children’s bedroom. The floral patterns on the bedding and drapes were a bit too vintage, and the overall ambiance was depressing.
Now, there are two separate bedrooms for the children, and both have been done up in soft but bright pastels for a cheery look and feel. Pale wooden flooring and white furniture lend the illusion of spaciousness, and complement the pastel walls nicely.
White dominates the new kitchen, now opened up and integrated in a modern manner. Sleek and glossy cabinets line the inside of the kitchen and they accommodate all appliances cleverly too. Room has also been made for a bar counter or breakfast nook, with the help of tall white and steel chairs. Sunlight streaming in through the door and window now floods the area with vitality and positivity.
Originally, the bathroom was stuffy, dated and sported old and dull designs. There was hardly any space to move about and the low lighting didn’t improve matters at all.
Bright and lively purple mosaic tiles have completely transformed the ambiance of the bathroom, now a cosy and smart space. The sleek mirror cabinets and highly utilitarian drawers under the modern sinks help in storing all toiletries, cleaning supplies and dirty laundry. The mirrors also make the bathroom appear bigger than it is.
The dark and dated staircase may have been fashionable at some point in time, with its ornately patterned tiles, wooden railing and artworks adorning the wall. But now it called for a simpler and smarter revamp to bring it in line with the rest of the home.
After the makeover, the staircase has become a sleek and neat affair with spotless white walls and plain yet chic steps. The beige-grey tone of the steps lends suitable contrast to the white walls, while a single vase of flowers at the turning adds a touch of aesthetic pleasure.
With its dirty sides and unclean water, the swimming pool hardly promised any refreshment. The tiles surrounding the area were in a sorry state, and the greenery was spreading in all directions in a wild manner. The overall look was extremely untidy and dreary.
The pool has now been thoroughly cleaned and beckons you with its crisp and clear water. The old, derelict tiles have been removed and the untamed shrubs and wild grass have been mowed down. Instead, a lush green carpet of artificial grass now lines the periphery of the pool, along with a couple of neat potted plants. The hedge on the left of the pool has been trimmed beautifully for a more visually appealing finish than before.
Awed by the magical transformation of this once old and gloomy residence? We are too! And you now know how contemporary designs, chirpy hues, minimal accents and practical solutions can take an abode from hell to heaven! For more ideas, check out another transformation story: Before and after: a bare home gets a twist of magic.