Bleak to brilliant: a family home gets a stunning revamp

The pool has now been thoroughly cleaned and beckons you with its crisp and clear water. The old, derelict tiles have been removed and the untamed shrubs and wild grass have been mowed down. Instead, a lush green carpet of artificial grass now lines the periphery of the pool, along with a couple of neat potted plants. The hedge on the left of the pool has been trimmed beautifully for a more visually appealing finish than before.

Awed by the magical transformation of this once old and gloomy residence? We are too! And you now know how contemporary designs, chirpy hues, minimal accents and practical solutions can take an abode from hell to heaven!