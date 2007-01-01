Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Architects in London, UK
Reviews (1)
    Italian Furniture
    Another Design International's design approach is sophisticated, creative and forward-thinking. We realise and understand the potentials in both western and eastern markets therefore we have successfully blended the two elements creating a unique design style.
      With our enthusiatics in contemporary and modern design, we have inspired many by sharing our insights and experiences with them. Together our Creative Team including our experienced partners from Graphic Design, Lighting Design and Art Consultant, Another Design International has become a lead in the industry allowing us to provide a total design solution for our valued clients across a wide spectrum of areas fulfilling every client's unique and individual requirements.

    Service areas
    London and UK
    Address
    c/o Aother Design 5/F Lansdowne House, 57 Berkeley Square Mayfair
    W1J 6ER London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932864706 www.anotherengland.org
    2015 /  The Most Influential Designer / China National interior Decoration Association (China)
                 Honorable Mentions Award / London International Creative Competition (UK)

    2014 /  The Most Influential Design Agency of Greater China / IDCF (China)

    2014 /  Best of Houzz - Design / Houzz community

    2012 /  London International Creative Competition (UK)

                 A' Design Award - Excellence in Design  / The A'Design Award presented (Italy) 

    2011 /  40 stars under 40" in the Design category  / Hong Kong Perspective (Hong Kong)

    2010 /  Best Interior Design  / Bloomberg Asia Pacific Property Award (UK) 

    2009 /  Honorable Mentions Award  / London International Creative Competition (UK)

    2008 /  Best Interior Design  / CNBC Asia Pacific Property Awards (UK)

                 The Best Environmental Property Award  / The Hong Kong Institute of  Surveyors (Hong Kong)

    2007 /  Design for Asia Awards  / Hong Kong Design Centre (Hong Kong)

    wayne corp wayne corp
    top interior design firm in uk
    about 5 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
