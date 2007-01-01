Another Design International's design approach is sophisticated, creative and forward-thinking. We realise and understand the potentials in both western and eastern markets therefore we have successfully blended the two elements creating a unique design style.

With our enthusiatics in contemporary and modern design, we have inspired many by sharing our insights and experiences with them. Together our Creative Team including our experienced partners from Graphic Design, Lighting Design and Art Consultant, Another Design International has become a lead in the industry allowing us to provide a total design solution for our valued clients across a wide spectrum of areas fulfilling every client's unique and individual requirements.