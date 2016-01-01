Liquid Interiors is an eco-conscious interior design firm located in the bustling city of Hong Kong. Healthy and sustainable living is lost amidst our fast pace and convenience-centralized lifestyle. Our initiative is to alter this mindset and reinstitute the benefits of nature into city living. Liquid Interiors reestablish the basics of nature of clean air, water, fresh food, and circadian rhythm regulation into interior spaces through innovative design. Our team is equipped with professional designers and strategic partners who design and execute green interiors to certification level. We work with international environmental standards and specialize in bespoke design for show flats, residential development, hospitality, and workplaces. Liquid Interiors is successful in integrating their philosophy into beautiful, sustainable, and healthy spaces.