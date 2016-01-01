Liquid Interiors is an eco-conscious interior design firm located in the bustling city of Hong Kong. Healthy and sustainable living is lost amidst our fast pace and convenience-centralized lifestyle. Our initiative is to alter this mindset and reinstitute the benefits of nature into city living. Liquid Interiors reestablish the basics of nature of clean air, water, fresh food, and circadian rhythm regulation into interior spaces through innovative design. Our team is equipped with professional designers and strategic partners who design and execute green interiors to certification level. We work with international environmental standards and specialize in bespoke design for show flats, residential development, hospitality, and workplaces. Liquid Interiors is successful in integrating their philosophy into beautiful, sustainable, and healthy spaces.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Renovation
- Project Management
- FF&E
- Decoration Services
- Service areas
- Hong Kong
- Company awards
- Perspective Global
A gathering of Winners, 40 under 40July 2017
- HKT Smart Living
Best Application of Smart Living Concept Award—GoldMay 2017
- HKT Smart Living
HKT Smart Living Design Award—SilverMay 2017
- Home Journal
Spatial TransformersJuly 2016
- SCMP
How Hong Kong walk-up flat became a hi-tech rooftop retreatJune 2016
- Habitus Living
Living it Large in an ECO-Smart Studio ApartmentMay 2016
- A&D Architecture & Design Award Asia-Pacific—Vivid Eco Well Show Flat" 2014
- —Best of Category Green or Sustainable Design
- —Certificate of Excellence Green or Sustainable Design
- Address
-
102 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
00000 Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-35260901 www.liquid-interiors.com
LEED AP ID+C, Leadership in Energy And Environmental Design
WELL AP, International WELL Building Institute
BEAM Pro Fundamental Course
Canadian Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong Sustainability and Development Committee Certifications
HKIDA Professional Member