LIQUID INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Reviews
Projects

    • Grand Austin, Kowloon, LIQUID INTERIORS LIQUID INTERIORS
    Grand Austin, Kowloon
    Broom Road, Happy Valley, LIQUID INTERIORS LIQUID INTERIORS
    Broom Road, Happy Valley
    The Morgan, LIQUID INTERIORS LIQUID INTERIORS
    The Morgan
    Village Gardens, Kowloon, LIQUID INTERIORS LIQUID INTERIORS
    Village Gardens, Kowloon
    La Place De Victoria, LIQUID INTERIORS LIQUID INTERIORS
    La Place De Victoria
    Albron Court, LIQUID INTERIORS LIQUID INTERIORS
    Albron Court
    Show all 10 projects

    Liquid Interiors is an eco-conscious interior design firm located in the bustling city of Hong Kong. Healthy and sustainable living is lost amidst our fast pace and convenience-centralized lifestyle. Our initiative is to alter this mindset and reinstitute the benefits of nature into city living. Liquid Interiors reestablish the basics of nature of clean air, water, fresh food, and circadian rhythm regulation into interior spaces through innovative design. Our team is equipped with professional designers and strategic partners who design and execute green interiors to certification level. We work with international environmental standards and specialize in bespoke design for show flats, residential development, hospitality, and workplaces. Liquid Interiors is successful in integrating their philosophy into beautiful, sustainable, and healthy spaces.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Renovation
    • Project Management
    • FF&E
    • Decoration Services
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Company awards
    • Perspective Global A gathering of Winners, 40 under 40 July 2017
    • HKT Smart Living Best Application of Smart Living Concept Award—Gold May 2017
    • HKT Smart Living HKT Smart Living Design Award—Silver May 2017
    • Home Journal Spatial Transformers July 2016
    • SCMP How Hong Kong walk-up flat became a hi-tech rooftop retreat June 2016
    • Habitus Living Living it Large in an ECO-Smart Studio Apartment May 2016
    • A&D Architecture & Design Award Asia-Pacific—Vivid Eco Well Show Flat" 2014
    • —Best of Category Green or Sustainable Design
    • —Certificate of Excellence Green or Sustainable Design
    Show all 9 awards
    Address
    102 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-35260901 www.liquid-interiors.com
    Legal disclosure

    LEED AP ID+C, Leadership in Energy And Environmental Design

    WELL AP, International WELL Building Institute

    BEAM Pro Fundamental Course

    Canadian Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong Sustainability and Development Committee Certifications

    HKIDA Professional Member

