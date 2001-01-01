Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kara Fabric
Textiles & Upholstery in Hong Kong
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cushion Covers, Kara Fabric Kara Fabric
    Cushion Covers, Kara Fabric Kara Fabric
    Cushion Covers, Kara Fabric Kara Fabric
    +6
    Cushion Covers

    Who we are
    Kara Fabric is an artisan fabric design house led by independent artist Clara Cheang. We specialize in design, print and manufacturing of high-quality fabric for use in furniture and interior decoration. Since 2001, our staff have been creating and shipping hand-made fabric products worldwide. Our clients range from hobbyists to designers to casinos and hotel chains. This year we are pleased to announce the launch of our e-commerce portal. You can now browse and order your favorite Kara products online over the internet. Anytime. Anywhere.

    Our Style

    We are partial to the unique artistic language of ancient Persia and Turkey. Embracing the inspirations from the East and the West, Kara Fabric exhibits a unique mix of traditional oriental motifs combined with the modern European sensibility.

    Our Process

    Kara Fabric only uses all natural materials: 100% cotton, half linen half cotton or 100% linen. Every piece of fabric we sold is printed by hand with care, using traditional tools and method. Thus each piece you get is unique.

    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    852 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    Legal disclosure

    Kara Fabric

      Add SEO element