Who we are

Kara Fabric is an artisan fabric design house led by independent artist Clara Cheang. We specialize in design, print and manufacturing of high-quality fabric for use in furniture and interior decoration. Since 2001, our staff have been creating and shipping hand-made fabric products worldwide. Our clients range from hobbyists to designers to casinos and hotel chains. This year we are pleased to announce the launch of our e-commerce portal. You can now browse and order your favorite Kara products online over the internet. Anytime. Anywhere.

Our Style

We are partial to the unique artistic language of ancient Persia and Turkey. Embracing the inspirations from the East and the West, Kara Fabric exhibits a unique mix of traditional oriental motifs combined with the modern European sensibility.

Our Process

Kara Fabric only uses all natural materials: 100% cotton, half linen half cotton or 100% linen. Every piece of fabric we sold is printed by hand with care, using traditional tools and method. Thus each piece you get is unique.