Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ACF China
Furniture & Accessories in Hong Kong
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The "Big Ball" coffee table, ACF China ACF China Living roomSide tables & trays
    The "Big Ball" coffee table, ACF China ACF China Living roomSide tables & trays
    The "Big Ball" coffee table, ACF China ACF China Living roomSide tables & trays
    +2
    The "Big Ball" coffee table

    ACF is a specialist "to the trade only" company which works exclusively with home furnishings retailerswholesale importers and qualified designers to source and/or make exceptional antique reproduction furniturelighting and home decor in a wide range of styles. We also source and restore unusual and unique Chinese antiques. We work with a wide range of large and small suppliers including major established brands and operate from both Beijing, Guangdong (southern China) and Hong Kong, with additional resources in other areas. 

    home furnishings retailerswholesale importers and qualified designers to source and/or make exceptional antique reproduction furniturelighting and home decor in a wide range of styles. We also source and restore unusual and unique Chinese antiques. We work with a wide range of large and small suppliers including major established brands and operate from both Beijing, Guangdong (southern China) and Hong Kong, with additional resources in other areas. 

    Services
    • antiques
    • product sourcing
    • Design
    • logistics
    • custom furniture
    Service areas
    • Hong Kong
    • China
    • Europe
    • North America
    • Japan
    Address
    Hong Kong
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-54893033 antique-chinese-furniture.com
      Add SEO element