COMODO is an interior design company based in Hong Kong. It specializes in the creation of space management in a wide variety of environments including residential ,commercial ,retail and branding, from the initial design concept to project handover . We constantly challenge ourselves to develop project that are functional, timeless and cozy.

COMODO interior design team is a group of enthusiastic interior designers and construction experts. Smooth operation is guaranteed as we have been cooperating for long time. The expertises of our team will deliver the highest value to you. We believe space is where people interact with others, no matter that is a company or your loved ones. We care how you are going to live in that pieces of space, we therefore listen to what you wants, and we transform the understanding to make you a better piece of space to be in.