Artists & Artisans in Hong Kong,
    Pixelist is simple: we turn your photos into handmade oil paintings.

    Pixelist came from a love of all things custom and creative. We spent years designing our own clothes, shoes, furniture, and art and hunting for the best craftspeople to bring them to life. So we were naturally attracted to the idea of using Instagram to revive commissioned painting. Pixelist’s co-founders are Will Freeman and Conor Colwell along with head artist John Liu

    Services
    Pixelist is simple: we turn your photos into handmade oil paintings.
    Service areas
    • worldwide
    • USA
    • Asia
    • Europe
    • UK
    • Africa
    • Middle East
    Address
    21/F, The Phoenix, 23 Luard Road, Wanchai
    0000000 Hong Kong,
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-91603432 pixeli.st
