Studio Fiz. is passionate about the possibilities of architecture,interiors and events. Each project is the result of a meticulous, in-depth design process, regardless of its context, size or scope.

We approach every job as a unique challenge and an exciting opportunity to develop the most dynamic and efficient products.

We transform our design into a positive change to the life, living environment and atmosphere, which create humanity, poetic and innovative design idea withpractical solution approach to express the client personality and aspirations and then producing design-led solutions which are uniquely tailored to their context and the needs of the end user.