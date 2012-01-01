Corner-S Architectural Design (Australia) Limited was established in 2010 and based in Hong Kong since 2014. The focus of our practice is ideas, design thinking and delivering complete solutions for our clients. Our practice specialises in a range of projects including residential, commercial and retail, seeking innovative design response. As a professional practice, Corner-S collaborates with its clients in order to make each project unique and uses specialist methodologies to understand the underlying vision that each clients has for their project.

Chief Architect and Partner Warmy Lee is a Registered Architect in NSW,

Australia. Over the past 12 years, he has been working on a wide range of project types across the residential, commercial, industrial, retail and health project. Prior to establishing private practice, he involved in numerous national and international design competitions such as the Victoria Park Development Competition with Lindsay and Kerry Clare, 1 Bligh Street Office Tower Design Competition and Westfield Sydney City Design Competition with Architectus, Sydney and Ingenhoven Architects, Germany. In recent years, he starts involving on interior fitout projects across Australia, Hong Kong and China.