China MAVFurniture is one of the best classic Bauhaus furniture manufactories in Shenzhen, China and is dedicated to bringing you a comprehensive range of great value, high quality contemporary indoor & outdoor furniture.

Our products include furniture inspired by the Classics, including designers like Florence Knoll, Eero Saarinen, Arne Jacobsen, Charles Eames, Mies van der Rohe & many more. The product we offer is not competing with the lower priced imitations, we believe that our furniture should be suitable for use and last for years and years. Anyone who has previously bought a cheaper Barcelona chair and then had to ban more robust friends from using it will understand our sourcing decisions, furniture should be used and admired, choosing a lower priced option will often leave you feeling cheated in both these aspects. We back all of our products with 12 months quality warranty for all sold products against defects in material and workmanship. All of our Bauhaus Collection furniture frames are guaranteed for 2 years. We want to exceed your expectations of our product and our service. We want you to be so happy with your experience of dealing with us that you come back time and time again and promote us to all the people that you know. That way we can grow our ranges, introduce new elements to our products and services and get even more excited.