Christin Faucet
Bathroom accessories in Hong Kong
    Shower Series

    Christin Sanitary Ware(Hong Kong) Industry Co.,Ltd is a company committed to creating elegant, clean bathroom. Our company vigorously promote scientific water, harmonious water, enhance the value of water. With the rapid economic development, sanitary markets are turbulent, trade increased competition. Brand has been in the minds of consumers occupy manufacturing technologies, adhere to the exploration of more humane bathroom hardware solutions. With high quality products, high-tech skills, build healthy and comfortable living space. Derived from unique art sense and respecting the concept of environmental health, CHRISTIN Sanitary Ware inheritance and innovation of Italy bath industry advanced production technology and design concept, has been insisting on combining elements of modern science and art, closely follow the world trend, and constantly learn from Europe and the latest fashion, innovation,deepen reform, improve themselves. CHRISTIN Sanitary Ware adjust the strategy of brand development, and try our bast to do everythings in details, more effective integration of resources and improve brand competitive advantages, lay a solid foundation for brand extension.

    Services
    • Basin Faucet
    • Kitchen Faucet
    • Shower Faucet
    • Cold Tap
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    www.christinfaucet.com
