I like to ride on my motorbike or strolling along alleys and streets of Macau. The mixed and unique culture has given the city its beautiful side. I capture the images of everything that fascinate me, from the well-known UNESCO Heritage Sites to the less explored streets and from people in the neighbourhood to kittens playing at the back of the alleys, they have all become the subjects of my photos. This practice has increased my interests in street photography and has made me think how I can capture the images of this city better.