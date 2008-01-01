New Look Upholstery producing a wide range of high quality upholstery furniture such as single seat sofa, two seat sofa, three seat sofa, modular seating, banquette seating, side chair, armchair, barstool, chaise, ottoman, stool, upholstered bed and wall upholstery etc.

Whether you are furnishing a hotel, clubhouse, restaurant or any other venue we can produce the high quality upholstery furniture that bespoked to your exact specification and unique styles.

We were established in year 2008, headquarters and showroom is located in Hong Kong with factory in China. In year 2010, we awarded to be one of the furniture suppliers for the Hong Kong Government, supplier number is 0205400.

Contract furniture is any furniture that has been specifically designed and manufactured for the purpose of being put in a public venue such as a hotel or restaurant. By definition contract furniture must be durable and safety enough to withstand regular uses in a commercial environment. In New Look Upholstery, all of our contract furniture has been specifically designed to withstand frequent uses and meets BS7176 and CA117 flame retardant standards, certification is available upon request.



We often work with architects and interior designers, with manufacturing in our China factory, we can create quality contract furniture to any décor and venues.

Please browse our website at you convenience and feel free to contact us if you are interested in any of our products or would like to discuss a bespoke project, our sales consultants will be more than happy to assist your requirements.