FAK3
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    Erno Laszlo
    OPTIC
    The Summa I
    Miele Private Lounge Hong Kong
    THE RIBBON HOUSE
    CAPRI
    Johnny Wong and Miho Hirabayashi founded the award winning boutique design studio “FAK3”, focusing on unique signature luxury developments in the field of Interior and Architecture. FAK3 are currently working on highly anticipated luxury developments in Hong Kong which will redefine the pinnacle luxury of residential design.

    Bespoke designs focusing on Exclusive residences for private clients and developers Hotels Restaurant and Bars Commercial projects.
    Hong Kong and International Clients
    Unit G, 2/F, Tung Kin Factory Building, 200-202 Tsat Tsz Mui Road, Hong Kong
    Hong Kong Hong Kong
    China
    +852-29649950 www.fak3.com

