Johnny Wong and Miho Hirabayashi founded the award winning boutique design studio “FAK3”, focusing on unique signature luxury developments in the field of Interior and Architecture. FAK3 are currently working on highly anticipated luxury developments in Hong Kong which will redefine the pinnacle luxury of residential design.
- Services
- Bespoke designs focusing on Exclusive residences for private clients and developers Hotels Restaurant and Bars Commercial projects.
- Service areas
- Hong Kong and International Clients
- Address
-
Unit G, 2/F, Tung Kin Factory Building, 200-202 Tsat Tsz Mui Road, Hong Kong
Hong Kong Hong Kong
China
+852-29649950 www.fak3.com