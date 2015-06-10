Your browser is out-of-date.

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    House in Shatin
    Castello 4
    Harbour Green
    Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

    Millimeter Interior Design Ltd. is established in 2007, which is specialized in residential and commercial interior design. The quality of design and project management are our primary concern. After spatial planning, functional analysis approach is adopted to achieve the best results for clients within budget and time limit.

    Services
    Residential and Commercial interior design
    Address
    10/F Chang Pao Ching Building, 427-429 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai
    - Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-28389669 www.millimeter.com.hk
